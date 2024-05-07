Carolyn White’s Newly Released “Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23” is an Empowering Message of God’s Comfort
“Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn White is a helpful resource for anyone who wants to break from feelings of inadequacy and disappointment into celebration and abundance.
Midlothian, TX, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23”: a potent reminder of God’s healing grace. “Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23” is the creation of published author, Carolyn White, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt from Louisiana.
White shares, “If you want change, abundance, overflowing, and an intimate walk with God, talk a walk with the author along the path of life. 'Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23' Journey provides the tools necessary to traverse this ever changing and challenging path of life. The author provides scriptural basis for developing a faith-filled intimate walk with God that will lead us from the valley of trials and tribulations to the land of promises. Share in the intimate details of the author’s life and how she allowed God’s word to guide her through many trials and tribulations, to receive the ultimate gift of victory in Jesus Christ. If you’re tired of feeling defeated, beat down, and disappointed, then journey with the author along the valley of life into a place of overflow and abundance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carolyn White’s new book helps readers to accept God deeply into their hearts and break free of damaging cycles through sharing deeply personal reflections.
Consumers can purchase “Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
