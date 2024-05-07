Carolyn White’s Newly Released “Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23” is an Empowering Message of God’s Comfort

“Hidden Treasures II: A Psalms 23 Journey: Isaiah 45:3 and Psalms 23” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carolyn White is a helpful resource for anyone who wants to break from feelings of inadequacy and disappointment into celebration and abundance.