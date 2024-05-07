C.A. Mccall’s Newly Released "Kingdom Vision: Heaven to Earth" is a Prophetic Call for Recommitment, Reformation, and Unification That Will Lead to End Time Revival
“Kingdom Vision: Heaven to Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author C.A. Mccall is a powerful revelation of God's heart for His church and His desire to see His kingdom manifested on earth. Through prophetic insights and divine revelation, Mccall urges believers to break free from religious constraints, unify, and become active participants in ushering God's glory and latter rain upon the earth.
Jacksonville, FL, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Kingdom Vision: Heaven to Earth”, a prophetic roadmap for believers to manifest God's kingdom on earth, is the creation of published author, C.A. Mccall.
Mccall shares, “Kingdom Vision is a book that covers many desires of God the Father’s Heart for mankind and concerning what the church should presently be doing. God is waiting for this present church age to manifest His kingdom on the earth, according to the Lord’s Prayer. This is the Will of God!
“This book is most definitely a direct revelation to God’s people from His throne room. It informs God’s people that God’s church is not a building hidden within four walls. It reveals how religious spirits have kept God’s church confused and out of order. It instructs remnant believers how to unify and be the church on earth. It explains an end-time plan on how individual believers, ministers, and ministries can (come together) with 'walls down.' It also reveals how all saints of God are true ministers and how they can know their callings and vocations. God wants His people activated into His plan in communities. This will be outside of church buildings to win the lost at all costs!
“This book informs the church how it can (rise up together) in divine service for mankind. It will be a mighty army that (joins together) through what God refers to as The Technique of Unification. There can be no walls to answer this call!
“The Holy Spirit will lead humble, surrendered hearts and minds in this unification assignment. This united force of believers will usher in God’s Glory and Latter Rain!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C.A. Mccall’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and guidance for believers seeking to align themselves with God's kingdom purposes.
Consumers can purchase “Kingdom Vision: Heaven to Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kingdom Vision: Heaven to Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
