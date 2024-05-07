Robert Shepherd’s Newly Released “An Alternative Social-Economic Paradigm Far In Democracy: The Order of Melchizedek” is a Discussion of Faith and Unity
“An Alternative Social-Economic Paradigm Far In Democracy: The Order of Melchizedek” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Shepherd is a compelling examination of the intersection of democracy, spirituality, and socio-economic principles. Through insightful reflections, Shepherd calls for unity across religious and cultural divides, advocating for a collective pursuit of God's paradigm in shaping our social, economic, and political landscapes.
New York, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “An Alternative Social-Economic Paradigm Far In Democracy: The Order of Melchizedek”: a call to action for societal transformation and spiritual alignment. “An Alternative Social-Economic Paradigm Far In Democracy: The Order of Melchizedek” is the creation of published author, Robert Shepherd.
Shepherd shares, “If we are to be part of a democracy, then let us be united. And if we are to be a member of the United States democracy, let us be united and unite others. God will guide. We are a World People, seeking to know ourselves, together. All religions, with others, not of religion—united: do it and be it. It will take work and effort in social economic and political adjustment, for God’s paradigm. God’s Spirit at work.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Shepherd’s new book delves into the complexities of modern governance and the role of faith in shaping our collective future. Drawing upon theological principles and contemporary socio-economic analysis, Shepherd offers a roadmap for fostering inclusive societies founded on justice, compassion, and mutual respect.
Consumers can purchase “An Alternative Social-Economic Paradigm Far In Democracy: The Order of Melchizedek” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Alternative Social-Economic Paradigm Far In Democracy: The Order of Melchizedek,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
