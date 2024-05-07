Curtis Bay’s Newly Released "Seed for Sowing" is a Powerful Guide to Cultivating Faith and Victory in Christ
“Seed for Sowing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Bay is a collection of forty-five faith confessions designed to empower readers with the transformative potential of God's Word. Through personalized passages and biblical principles, Bay guides believers on a journey of sowing seeds of faith and reaping abundant harvests of victory in every area of life.
Rio Rancho, NM, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seed for Sowing”: an empowering approach to deepening one’s commitment to God’s Word. “Seed for Sowing” is the creation of published author, Curtis Bay, a dedicated husband who earned a master of theology degree from Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Florida, in 1985.
Bay shares, “The forty-five faith confessions, which comprise this book, have been thoughtfully and prayerfully crafted to help the reader experience the creative power of the Word of God. Seed for Sowing is based on the principles of sowing and reaping and that the Scriptures contain the life of God in seed form. When that seed is planted in the good ground of a believer’s heart, that ground brings forth a harvest according to the nature of the seed sown. As you apply yourself to this process and 'hold fast the profession of (your) faith without wavering' (Hebrews 10:23a), your circumstances will begin to line up with the Word, for He is 'watching over His word to perform it' in your life (Jeremiah 1:12).
“I am strong and of good courage; I am not afraid or dismayed: For the Lord my God goes with me. He will not fail me nor forsake me. I shall not be afraid of evil tidings; my heart is fixed, trusting in the Lord.
“This selection from the chapter entitled 'Freedom from Fear' and numerous other personalized passages of Scripture like it in this book are designed to help you, the believer, to plant God’s Word in your heart and, thereby, to reap an abundant harvest and walk in victory in every area of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Bay’s new book offers readers a powerful tool for spiritual growth and triumph.
Consumers can purchase “Seed for Sowing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seed for Sowing,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
