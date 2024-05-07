Curtis Bay’s Newly Released "Seed for Sowing" is a Powerful Guide to Cultivating Faith and Victory in Christ

“Seed for Sowing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Bay is a collection of forty-five faith confessions designed to empower readers with the transformative potential of God's Word. Through personalized passages and biblical principles, Bay guides believers on a journey of sowing seeds of faith and reaping abundant harvests of victory in every area of life.