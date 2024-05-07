Kim Shree’s Newly Released "Losing Faith" is a Compelling Sports Drama That Presents Readers with Unexpected Loss and Renewed Trust in God
“Losing Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kim Shree is an engaging coming of age tale that takes readers on a bumpy road of redemption when a promising athlete finds himself facing an unexpected twist of fate.
New York, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Losing Faith”: a heartwarming modern fiction. “Losing Faith” is the creation of published author, Kim Shree, who resides in Fairfield, California, where she works as a caseworker for transitional youth. She holds a master’s degree in psychology and has been working in the field for fifteen years. Kim has two daughters, Jasmine and Joshlyn, and two grandchildren, London and Landan.
Shree shares, “Allen Jackson is a superstar basketball player from the north side of St. Louis. As a young boy, his dream was to play in the NBA, take care of his family, and give back to his community. Raised in a single-family home, his mom took him to church every Sunday. This is where Allen learned to have faith and trust in God. After announcing he would be attending George University, Allen made his way to Washington DC to continue his dream. As a freshman, Allen was leading his team in every category and being a leader on and off the court. Midway through the season, Allen was considered to be the number one pick in the NBA draft. He didn’t get too excited, but he continued to pray and put his faith and trust in God. Allen’s focus was getting to the NCAA tournament and bringing the trophy back to DC.
“During the NCAA tournament, the team played their best basketball of the season and made their way to the final four. During the semifinal’s game, an unexpected incident happens that leaves the team in shock.
“Will Allen’s faith be tested during this time? Will Allen help his team win a NCAA championship? Will Allen’s dream of making the NBA come true?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Shree’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers put themselves in in Allen Jackson’s shoes and consider the complex choices that must be navigated to turn back to God.
Consumers can purchase “Losing Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Losing Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shree shares, “Allen Jackson is a superstar basketball player from the north side of St. Louis. As a young boy, his dream was to play in the NBA, take care of his family, and give back to his community. Raised in a single-family home, his mom took him to church every Sunday. This is where Allen learned to have faith and trust in God. After announcing he would be attending George University, Allen made his way to Washington DC to continue his dream. As a freshman, Allen was leading his team in every category and being a leader on and off the court. Midway through the season, Allen was considered to be the number one pick in the NBA draft. He didn’t get too excited, but he continued to pray and put his faith and trust in God. Allen’s focus was getting to the NCAA tournament and bringing the trophy back to DC.
“During the NCAA tournament, the team played their best basketball of the season and made their way to the final four. During the semifinal’s game, an unexpected incident happens that leaves the team in shock.
“Will Allen’s faith be tested during this time? Will Allen help his team win a NCAA championship? Will Allen’s dream of making the NBA come true?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kim Shree’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers put themselves in in Allen Jackson’s shoes and consider the complex choices that must be navigated to turn back to God.
Consumers can purchase “Losing Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Losing Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories