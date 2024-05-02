Resolute Tissue Introduces Harmony® ULTRA Tissue and Towel Lineup
Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention. These products are directly comparable to leading national brands of bath tissue and paper towels.
Calhoun, TN, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Resolute Tissue, a leading manufacturer of tissue and towel products for retail and away-from-home applications, announces the expansion of its Harmony® brand with a new category of Harmony® ULTRA paper products. These ultra-premium additions offer consumers superior performance, strength, and softness in visually striking packaging designed to capture consumers’ attention.
Harmony ULTRA builds on the premium and value offerings of the Harmony brand, providing consumers attributes directly comparable to leading national brands. With its vibrant packaging and potential for higher retail profit margins, Harmony offers tissue and towel alternatives that independent grocers, regional retailers, and local convenience stores will find worth their valuable shelf space.
The Harmony ULTRA lineup includes:
Harmony ULTRA 2 Double Roll, 2-Ply Paper Towels. Offering super premium strength and thickness for tough messes and easy cleanup, with Harmonize Your Size™ sheet size selection.
Harmony ULTRA 6 Mega Roll, 2-Ply Bath Tissue. Providing super premium softness and thickness, while boasting long-lasting performance and septic-safe, clog-free flushing.
Harmony ULTRA products join Resolute Tissue’s established Harmony retail product line, which also provides exceptional value for consumers and attractive profit margins for retailers.
Harmony 6 Giant Roll, 2-Ply Paper Towels. Premium structured towels that meet or exceed the performance, strength, and absorbency of leading brands, with Harmonize Your Size™ sheet size selection.
Harmony 12 Double Roll, 2-Ply Bath Tissue. Elevating the consumer bathroom experience with soft and strong premium performance, while being septic-safe and clog-free.
Harmony 1000 Sheet 4 Roll 1-Ply Bath Tissue. Long-lasting, septic-safe rolls that stand up to the leading national brand in this category.
Across all five product SKUs, the Harmony brand family promises consistent industry-leading performance in every sheet – bringing consumers back for more while also enhancing profit margins for retailers.
For more information about Resolute Tissue and Harmony brand products, visit https://resolutetissue.com/harmony-brand-retail/.
About Resolute Tissue
Resolute Tissue, a business unit of the Paper Excellence Group, is a fully integrated North American producer of retail and away-from-home tissue and towel products. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, the company offers a wide range of products under private labels as well as under the Harmony® and Harmony® ULTRA brands for retail. The company also manufactures Revo®, Green Heritage® Pro, and Harmony® Pro brands for the away-from-home market. Resolute Tissue ensures environmentally responsible practices with certifications including Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®), Green Seal®, FSC® Mix (FSC-C145882) and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC/26-31-70). The company’s facilities are certified to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standard (ISO 22716), guaranteeing expected quality levels for consumers.
Harmony ULTRA builds on the premium and value offerings of the Harmony brand, providing consumers attributes directly comparable to leading national brands. With its vibrant packaging and potential for higher retail profit margins, Harmony offers tissue and towel alternatives that independent grocers, regional retailers, and local convenience stores will find worth their valuable shelf space.
The Harmony ULTRA lineup includes:
Harmony ULTRA 2 Double Roll, 2-Ply Paper Towels. Offering super premium strength and thickness for tough messes and easy cleanup, with Harmonize Your Size™ sheet size selection.
Harmony ULTRA 6 Mega Roll, 2-Ply Bath Tissue. Providing super premium softness and thickness, while boasting long-lasting performance and septic-safe, clog-free flushing.
Harmony ULTRA products join Resolute Tissue’s established Harmony retail product line, which also provides exceptional value for consumers and attractive profit margins for retailers.
Harmony 6 Giant Roll, 2-Ply Paper Towels. Premium structured towels that meet or exceed the performance, strength, and absorbency of leading brands, with Harmonize Your Size™ sheet size selection.
Harmony 12 Double Roll, 2-Ply Bath Tissue. Elevating the consumer bathroom experience with soft and strong premium performance, while being septic-safe and clog-free.
Harmony 1000 Sheet 4 Roll 1-Ply Bath Tissue. Long-lasting, septic-safe rolls that stand up to the leading national brand in this category.
Across all five product SKUs, the Harmony brand family promises consistent industry-leading performance in every sheet – bringing consumers back for more while also enhancing profit margins for retailers.
For more information about Resolute Tissue and Harmony brand products, visit https://resolutetissue.com/harmony-brand-retail/.
About Resolute Tissue
Resolute Tissue, a business unit of the Paper Excellence Group, is a fully integrated North American producer of retail and away-from-home tissue and towel products. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, the company offers a wide range of products under private labels as well as under the Harmony® and Harmony® ULTRA brands for retail. The company also manufactures Revo®, Green Heritage® Pro, and Harmony® Pro brands for the away-from-home market. Resolute Tissue ensures environmentally responsible practices with certifications including Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®), Green Seal®, FSC® Mix (FSC-C145882) and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC/26-31-70). The company’s facilities are certified to the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standard (ISO 22716), guaranteeing expected quality levels for consumers.
Contact
Resolute TissueContact
Laura Ashley
423-336-7195
www.resolutetissue.com
Laura Ashley
423-336-7195
www.resolutetissue.com
Multimedia
Resolute Tissue Harmony Lineup of Tissue and Towel Products
Harmony brand bath tissue and paper towels provide consumers with attributes directly comparable to leading national brands and includes new super premium Harmony ULTRA offerings.
Categories