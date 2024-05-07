Paul Snyder’s Newly Released "Love Your Neighbor" is a Heartwarming Message of Compassion and Kindness
“Love Your Neighbor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Snyder is a charming story that encourages young readers to embrace the concept of loving others as themselves.
Cincinnatti, OH, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Love Your Neighbor”: a helpful narrative for educating young readers in God’s plan. “Love Your Neighbor” is the creation of published author, Paul Snyder, a dedicated father who enjoys instilling a love of reading and desire to know God in young minds.
Snyder shares, “This is a fun story to help young readers learn about God’s second greatest commandment.
“Do you know the first?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Snyder’s new book is a heartwarming addition to any child’s library, providing valuable lessons on empathy and friendship. With its uplifting message and engaging storytelling, “Love Your Neighbor” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers and inspire them to spread love wherever they go.
Consumers can purchase “Love Your Neighbor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Your Neighbor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Snyder shares, “This is a fun story to help young readers learn about God’s second greatest commandment.
“Do you know the first?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Snyder’s new book is a heartwarming addition to any child’s library, providing valuable lessons on empathy and friendship. With its uplifting message and engaging storytelling, “Love Your Neighbor” is sure to capture the hearts of young readers and inspire them to spread love wherever they go.
Consumers can purchase “Love Your Neighbor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love Your Neighbor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories