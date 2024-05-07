Dr. Jerome Stokes’s Newly Released “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ” is an Engaging Weekly Exercise of Faith
“I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jerome Stokes is an informative approach to expanding one’s understanding of their personal and spiritual selves.
Ellicott City, MD, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ”: an uplifting devotional designed for weekly faith work. “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ” is the creation of published author, Dr. Jerome Stokes, the founder and senior pastor of the Church of The Redeemed of The Lord, Baltimore, MD. He is a graduate of Morgan State University and completed graduate studies with the St. Mary's Seminary and the International Bible Institute and Seminary.
“In 'I Know Who I Am' Dr. Jerome Stokes helps you claim the authority provided by the Lord and to demonstrate it in your life. It is written for new converts as well as mature Christians and contains 52 chapters - one for each week of the year. As you study, pray and apply each affirmation, your confidence in God and in yourself will soar.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jerome Stokes’s new book shares an empowering message of inherent worth as a child of God.
Dr. Stokes shares in hope of aiding new and established believers in nurturing growth and healing through thoughtful prayer and reflection practices.
Consumers can purchase “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“In 'I Know Who I Am' Dr. Jerome Stokes helps you claim the authority provided by the Lord and to demonstrate it in your life. It is written for new converts as well as mature Christians and contains 52 chapters - one for each week of the year. As you study, pray and apply each affirmation, your confidence in God and in yourself will soar.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jerome Stokes’s new book shares an empowering message of inherent worth as a child of God.
Dr. Stokes shares in hope of aiding new and established believers in nurturing growth and healing through thoughtful prayer and reflection practices.
Consumers can purchase “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Know Who I AM: Understanding Who You Are in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories