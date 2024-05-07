Michol’s Newly Released "Modern Poems" is a Heartwarming Tribute to Creativity and Late in Life Inspiration

“Modern Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michol is a delightful collection of verses crafted with pencil and paper from the perspective of a seventy-five-year-old poet. Through clever, whimsical, and tender themes, Michol’s poems offer readers a fresh perspective on life’s ordinary moments and inspire creativity at any age.