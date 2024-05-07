Michol’s Newly Released "Modern Poems" is a Heartwarming Tribute to Creativity and Late in Life Inspiration
“Modern Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michol is a delightful collection of verses crafted with pencil and paper from the perspective of a seventy-five-year-old poet. Through clever, whimsical, and tender themes, Michol’s poems offer readers a fresh perspective on life’s ordinary moments and inspire creativity at any age.
New York, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Modern Poems,” a spiritually driven collection of engaging poetry, is the creation of published author, Michol.
Michol shares, “It’s never too late, right?
“Did someone say it couldn’t be done?
“At age seventy-five, with no email, no Wi-Fi or computer, and only pencil and paper as his tools of the trade, from his one-bedroom apartment in Troy, New York, Michol started creating poems. Modern Poems seemed to take shape one poem at a time. Michol let his creativity flow as he crafted poems about holidays, seasons, and other themes.
“Putting his heart and mind to work, he discovered a poet living inside him, screaming to come out. Drawing from his previous experiences, Modern Poems inspires us with a clever, whimsical and tender look at some things that may have lost their meaning in the rush of life today.
“Michol humbly presents his first book, Modern Poems, to you. His prayer is that this work will capture your heart in such a way that you will say, 'It’s never too late for me.'
“'For decades, I’ve known my friend, Michol, to be a man of many talents. A bricoleur, you might say. So it comes as no surprise that his first foray into the world of poetry would produce this magnificent collection!'
— Joe Piago.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michol’s new book offers readers a delightful journey into the world of poetry, celebrating creativity and inspiration at any age.
Consumers can purchase “Modern Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Modern Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
