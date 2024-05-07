Greg Osterhage’s Newly Released “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” is a Riveting Tale of Redemption and Resilience
“The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Osterhage is a gripping narrative that follows the tumultuous journey of a rising three-sport star athlete through addiction, loss, and ultimately, redemption. Spanning three decades and multiple continents, the book offers readers a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience, infused with themes of faith, hope, and the power of transformation.
Hunstville, AL, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One”: an emotionally charged story of spiritual discovery. “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” is the creation of published author, Greg Osterhage, a dedicated husband who obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Society and Justice from the University of Washington in Seattle, and a Master’s degree in Christian Ministry from Faith Seminary in Tacoma, Washington. He has extensive experience in youth work, ranging from coaching and substance abuse counseling to various types of ministries, plus adult substance abuse treatment experience both in outpatient and prison settings.
Osterhage shares, “This book is a gritty, often compelling tale that spans thirty years of a rising three-sport star athlete, who through increasing levels of alcohol and drug use, promiscuity, and other damaging behaviors, experiences a total and complete fall from grace. It is filled with the struggle to find meaning and purpose through it all during high school, college, and beyond.
“Travels range from Washington State to New Jersey, Australia, Southeast Asia, California, to Alabama. The story ultimately culminates in an uplifting message of redemption and recovery. There are a series of traumatic episodes, both on and off the field, which are described with an open, honest, and sometimes humorous use of cultural references, recovery techniques, scripture verses, and theological insights gained by the author since those extreme life events. They are applied at just the right moments to help soften the blows from painful periods of growth, grief and loss, depression and despair, victory and defeat.
“When all seems lost, God steps in and provides a glimmer of hope for the future and an inspirational ending, which really is a new beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Osterhage’s new book offers readers a powerful narrative of hope and transformation, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, redemption is possible.
Consumers can purchase “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Osterhage shares, “This book is a gritty, often compelling tale that spans thirty years of a rising three-sport star athlete, who through increasing levels of alcohol and drug use, promiscuity, and other damaging behaviors, experiences a total and complete fall from grace. It is filled with the struggle to find meaning and purpose through it all during high school, college, and beyond.
“Travels range from Washington State to New Jersey, Australia, Southeast Asia, California, to Alabama. The story ultimately culminates in an uplifting message of redemption and recovery. There are a series of traumatic episodes, both on and off the field, which are described with an open, honest, and sometimes humorous use of cultural references, recovery techniques, scripture verses, and theological insights gained by the author since those extreme life events. They are applied at just the right moments to help soften the blows from painful periods of growth, grief and loss, depression and despair, victory and defeat.
“When all seems lost, God steps in and provides a glimmer of hope for the future and an inspirational ending, which really is a new beginning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Greg Osterhage’s new book offers readers a powerful narrative of hope and transformation, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, redemption is possible.
Consumers can purchase “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories