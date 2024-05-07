Greg Osterhage’s Newly Released “The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” is a Riveting Tale of Redemption and Resilience

“The Life and Times of Joey Sligg: Volume One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Greg Osterhage is a gripping narrative that follows the tumultuous journey of a rising three-sport star athlete through addiction, loss, and ultimately, redemption. Spanning three decades and multiple continents, the book offers readers a raw and honest portrayal of the human experience, infused with themes of faith, hope, and the power of transformation.