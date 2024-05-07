Rebecca Dunahoe’s Newly Released "Grace Beyond Limits - Spirit, Body, Soul" is a Timeless Exploration of Faith and Transformation
“Grace Beyond Limits - Spirit, Body, Soul” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Dunahoe is a profound testament to the enduring power of grace and the transformative journey of spiritual growth. Drawing from her rich life experiences and deep biblical insights, Dunahoe offers readers a roadmap to encountering Jesus, experiencing the Holy Spirit, and embracing the abundant life found in God.
Hemingway, SC, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grace Beyond Limits - Spirit, Body, Soul”: a captivating narrative that chronicles Rebecca Dunahoe’s lifelong pursuit of Christ and her unwavering faith in the promises of God. “Grace Beyond Limits - Spirit, Body, Soul” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Dunahoe, a dedicated wife, mother, and former clinical counselor who reflects on her over ninety-four years of life fondly.
Dunahoe shares, “Grace Beyond Limits is a running account of my journey through the Scriptures in search of Jesus. My hope in writing this book is to bring the readers closer to the Lord so they, too, may enter the kingdom. I would also love to see people experience the Holy Spirit in their lives. The presence of the Holy Spirit changes your life forever. Some of the lessons that I developed for groups are included in this book. These lessons helped me to grow and to see the truth. They have also helped others to understand the scripture and apply these applications in their lives. My journey has been and still is so rewarding, and one of my greatest desires is that others would have this experience for themselves as they learn the ways of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Dunahoe’s new book a treasure trove of inspiration and guidance for those seeking a deeper connection with God and a more fulfilling life. With a heart full of love and a passion for sharing the gospel, Dunahoe equips readers with the tools they need to cultivate a vibrant faith, experience the presence of the Holy Spirit, and apply biblical principles to everyday living.
Consumers can purchase “Grace Beyond Limits - Spirit, Body, Soul” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace Beyond Limits - Spirit, Body, Soul,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
