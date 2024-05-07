Jennie E. MacDonald’s Newly Released “Who’s Under My Bed?” is a Whimsical Journey Through Childhood Imagination

“Who’s Under My Bed?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennie E. MacDonald is a charming tale that explores the power of imagination and overcoming childhood fears. Through delightful storytelling and enchanting illustrations, MacDonald takes readers on a heartwarming adventure filled with courage, curiosity, and the joy of discovery.