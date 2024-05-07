Jennie E. MacDonald’s Newly Released “Who’s Under My Bed?” is a Whimsical Journey Through Childhood Imagination
“Who’s Under My Bed?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennie E. MacDonald is a charming tale that explores the power of imagination and overcoming childhood fears. Through delightful storytelling and enchanting illustrations, MacDonald takes readers on a heartwarming adventure filled with courage, curiosity, and the joy of discovery.
Rexford, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Who’s Under My Bed?”: a delightful narrative that captures the essence of childhood wonder and imagination. “Who’s Under My Bed?” is the creation of published author, Jennie E. MacDonald, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who has enjoyed a career working in various roles in the education field.
MacDonald shares, “Imagination is a wonderful thing. It can take a child to fun and happy places, but it can also fill a child's mind with frightening thoughts! In this book a little boy believes there is a scary green monster living under his bed that will grab him if he peeks over the edge of his mattress. His fear makes bedtime and sleep difficult for both him and his mom. But what if - somehow - he can find the courage to look under his bed? Would he find a dreadful monster lurking there...or perhaps something else?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennie E. MacDonald’s new book features delightful artwork crafted by Kevin C. MacDonald.
Consumers can purchase “Who’s Under My Bed?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Who’s Under My Bed?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
