D. L. Good’s Newly Released “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs” is an Inspiring Story of the Power of Faith and Sportsmanship
“Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. L. Good chronicles the journey of Scott Hayes as he steps into the role of head baseball coach, striving to emulate the values of his mentor while facing the challenges of leadership and competition. Through Scott’s experiences, readers are reminded of the importance of faith, perseverance, and the power of mentorship in overcoming life’s obstacles.
New York, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs”: a compelling narrative that blends the worlds of sports and faith, offering readers an uplifting story of courage and perseverance. “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs” is the creation of published author, D. L. Good, a retired high school English teacher, having served thirty-five years at Valley View High School in Germantown, Ohio. During his tenure as a teacher, he coached forty-five seasons of sports, seven in basketball, seven in baseball, and thirty-one in football; and he served as huddle coach for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for several years. Following his retirement from teaching, Dennis called upon his coaching experiences and his faith to create Diamond Blessings.
Good shares, “Scott Hayes certainly appreciates the importance of being a loyal assistant baseball coach, as he has served in that capacity for eleven years for the Stafford Strivers traveling baseball team. During that time, he has understood the goals and values of Tom Michaels, a very successful head coach for over twenty years.
“Perhaps that is why Coach Michaels, who is stepping down, is recommending Scott to replace him in the position of head baseball coach of the Strivers. Scott has developed a complete knowledge of the game but, more importantly, observed how Coach Michaels did more than teach the elements of the game. Michaels showed love and concern for every player he coached and earned the respect and cooperation that led to the team’s successes.
“Given the opportunity to serve as head coach, Scott aspires to model Michaels’s coaching style, but he will soon discover the challenges that a head coach faces, both leading up to the season and battling through an arduous schedule of league games, nonleague games, and tournaments.
“The question is, using his strong faith, can Scott quickly develop into the kind of coach he desires to be as he leads the Strivers into a new chapter for the assistant coaches, sponsors, and players?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. L. Good’s new book offers readers a captivating blend of sportsmanship, mentorship, and the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Good shares, “Scott Hayes certainly appreciates the importance of being a loyal assistant baseball coach, as he has served in that capacity for eleven years for the Stafford Strivers traveling baseball team. During that time, he has understood the goals and values of Tom Michaels, a very successful head coach for over twenty years.
“Perhaps that is why Coach Michaels, who is stepping down, is recommending Scott to replace him in the position of head baseball coach of the Strivers. Scott has developed a complete knowledge of the game but, more importantly, observed how Coach Michaels did more than teach the elements of the game. Michaels showed love and concern for every player he coached and earned the respect and cooperation that led to the team’s successes.
“Given the opportunity to serve as head coach, Scott aspires to model Michaels’s coaching style, but he will soon discover the challenges that a head coach faces, both leading up to the season and battling through an arduous schedule of league games, nonleague games, and tournaments.
“The question is, using his strong faith, can Scott quickly develop into the kind of coach he desires to be as he leads the Strivers into a new chapter for the assistant coaches, sponsors, and players?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. L. Good’s new book offers readers a captivating blend of sportsmanship, mentorship, and the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Diamond Blessings: A Season Of Trials and Triumphs,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories