Leslie C. Hinton’s New Book, "First Lady," Follows the Lives of Five First Ladies of Their Churches Who Must Navigate Their Personal and Church Responsibilities
Montgomery, AL, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leslie C. Hinton, the CEO and CFO of Angel Haven, Inc. as well as an accomplished classical and Gospel-trained singer, has completed her most recent book, “First Lady”: a fascinating story that follows five first ladies of their churches who meet together for a relaxing retreat, only to be faced with difficult decisions that will have lasting implications for their husbands, families, and church communities.
The daughter of a preacher, author Leslie C. Hinton grew up in the church all her life. As a member of a military family, she lived in many different countries as a child. The author sang with Brazeal Chorale in Detroit, Michigan and has also written and directed a play called “Food for My Soul”. Leslie also sang on the live recording with “Hart Ramsey & The NCC Family Choir—TRUE STORY Christian Gospel Music CD 2016.” Leslie is the senior pastor of Angel Haven Outreach Ministries.
“This book is about five women who are first ladies of their church,” shares Hinton. “Their husbands are pastors of megachurches in the United States. All five women are friends in the ministry. They come together for a retreat, just the five of them. But they have to make some major decisions that will affect the lives of their husbands and their churches. But it will also make you see that they are normal people with everyday problems. This book is based on the real sisterhood of five real first ladies, but the names of the characters and their story are fictional.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leslie C. Hinton’s book was inspired by the author’s mother, First Lady Jewel L. Jones, who asked her to write a book about first ladies in order to tell the story of their sisterhood and struggles. Expertly paced and character-driven, Hinton weaves a poignant tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to understand what first ladies go through as they balance their duties as a wife while answering to a higher calling.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “First Lady” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
