Novella’s New Book, "Again a Prisoner: Part I," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Desperate Attempts to Free Herself from Her Abusive Ex’s Grip
Springfield, KY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Novella, a thirty-four-year-old single mom of a beautiful nine-year-old girl who holds an associate degree in medical billing and coding, has completed her most recent book, “Again a Prisoner: Part I”: a gripping story of one woman’s attempts to start over after leaving behind an abusive relationship, only for her world to be turned upside-down after her ex manages to find her.
Novella shares, “Lena was the last of her kind, until she met a man. At first, he was everything she wanted until he got what he wanted, which was her. He made her do terrible things that she didn’t want to do. She was able to escape with help and found a new city to live.
“She made new friends and started working in a bar. She was finally free, or so she thought. He found her again, taking her prisoner again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Novella’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Lena’s journey, delivering an unforgettable ride of shocking twists and suspense. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Again a Prisoner: Part I” is sure to keep the pages turning, weaving a spellbinding story that is sure to keep readers eager for more, long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Again a Prisoner: Part I” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Novella shares, “Lena was the last of her kind, until she met a man. At first, he was everything she wanted until he got what he wanted, which was her. He made her do terrible things that she didn’t want to do. She was able to escape with help and found a new city to live.
“She made new friends and started working in a bar. She was finally free, or so she thought. He found her again, taking her prisoner again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Novella’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Lena’s journey, delivering an unforgettable ride of shocking twists and suspense. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Again a Prisoner: Part I” is sure to keep the pages turning, weaving a spellbinding story that is sure to keep readers eager for more, long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Again a Prisoner: Part I” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories