CJ’s New Book, "How I Took Control of My Mood Disorder," Tells the True Story of How the Author Came to Deal with and Take Control of His Mental Illness
New York, NY, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author CJ, a former martial artist and professional who worked in corporate America and is now an investor, inventor, entrepreneur, and inspirational writer, has completed his most recent book, “How I Took Control of My Mood Disorder”: a compelling memoir that reveals the techniques that the author has found to be successful in taking back control of his life and managing his bipolar disorder.
“It is estimated that 9.7 percent of all Americans suffer from some type of mood disorder. And this estimate does not include people who have yet been diagnosed,” shares CJ. “This book is about my life experience growing up in a family where my grandmother was bipolar, my brother became schizophrenic due to a drug overdose, my mother became bipolar due to a mental breakdown, and how I became bipolar due to a mental breakdown at age twenty-three while working in corporate America and being faced with a lot of responsibility.”
The author continues, “Like most people who suffer from bipolar mental illness, my book has the ups and downs of my life and includes the good and the bad. But most importantly, my book shed light on how I was able to take control of my mental illness through medicine and management techniques that can benefit people who have a mental illness, treat people with mental illness, or know someone with a mental illness. This book is a guide for people who want to take control of their mood disorder and is based on my true story of me having a mental illness and finding ways to manage my condition, which I now share with you.”
Published by Fulton Books, CJ’s book is written from the perspective of a person who actually experienced mental illness firsthand, and sheds light on preventing one’s chances of having an onset mood disorder like bipolar disorder with healthy preventive maintenance habits and by making the right choices in life. Engaging and deeply personal, CJ shares his story in the hope of connecting with others who suffer from a similar mood disorder so that they too can engineer a life of success, enjoyment, and well-being.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “How I Took Control of My Mood Disorder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
