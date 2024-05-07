Kayla Simmons’s New Book, "*His: for I am His and He is Mine," is a Series of Stories from the Author’s Life to Help Readers Learn They Are God’s Children No Matter What
Evans, GA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kayla Simmons, a motivational speaker and writer who co-created The Baker Sisters, an online community dedicated to millennials who love God, has completed her most recent book, “*His: For I am His and He is Mine”: a collection of short stories and modern-day parables from the author’s upbringing that reveals how she came to grow closer to God throughout her life, developing into a deep and understanding relationship with the Lord.
Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, author Kayla Simmons has always had a desire to truly know God. As a “military brat,” Kayla has lived all over the United States and in various countries. She attended thirteen schools during her childhood and teenage years, and through those experiences, she has developed a unique worldview. In 2019, Kayla married Gregory Simmons, and they currently reside in Jacksonville, Florida.
“It is not easy living in today's world, let alone as a believer of Jesus Christ,” writes Simmons. “Whether you are a seasoned Christian, new Christian, young Christian, or one step away for declaring Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, this book is for you. You will laugh, you will cry, you will assess, but most of all, you will know that you are *His, and He is yours. This book will give you real everyday ‘parables’ to give you a deeper revelation of scripture and what that looks like in your day-to-day life. You will put this book down, knowing that you are a child of the living King, and you are to represent Him in all aspects of your life. As a Christian millennial, I know what it is like to live a set-apart lifestyle in trying and tempting environments. Whether you are a millennial or not, my stories of my upbringing and principles that I have learned along the way will assist in making the Bible real in your everyday life.
“The asterisk indicates that something was spelled wrong, and correction was made. Therefore, having the asterisk before ‘his’ indicates that the correct way to refer to God the Father is with an uppercase letter. This concept came about by coming to the realization that God, at times, is not first in our lives and that we need to give Him His throne back in our lives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kayla Simmons’s book is driven by the author’s desire to write a book since high school and came to fruition through God’s timing and guidance. By sharing her work, Simmons hopes to help transform the lives of her readers and inspire them to seek out God in all that they do.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “*His: For I am His and He is Mine” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
