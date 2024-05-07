Author David Shifflett’s New Book,"Exploits and Opportunities of an Airman," Shares the Author’s First-Hand Account of His Travels While in the Air Force

Recent release “Exploits and Opportunities of an Airman” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Shifflett is a captivating true story that follows the author’s adventures while serving abroad in the Air Force, chronicling his escapades throughout much of Central America and northern and southern Europe.