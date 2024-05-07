Author Amy Hart’s New Book “Recovery Sucks: An Extraordinarily Imperfect Journey of Recovery” is a Compelling Tale Exploring the Author’s Own Path to Recovering Her Life
Recent release “Recovery Sucks: An Extraordinarily Imperfect Journey of Recovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amy Hart is a pageant and true story that documents the author’s path to recovering and healing from her past traumas, all while learning to take control of her life and help others in overcoming their own struggles.
Bellevue, WA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amy Hart, who holds a passion for conflict resolution and became a professional mediator, has completed her new book, “Recovery Sucks: An Extraordinarily Imperfect Journey of Recovery”: a powerful true story that documents the road to recovery the author embarked upon from her alcoholism, as well as the work she did to undo the damage from years of abuse at the hands of her stepfather.
A fifty-one-year-old single mother of many, author Amy Hart has raised or contributed to raising many of the adults in her life along with their children, her own biological children, and many dogs. Being a mother is her native genius, and she has a self-accredited PhD in life along with self-accredited master’s degrees in conflict resolution and personality disorders. Assisting others in resolving conflict has led to meaningful connections and satisfying resolutions, and she provides mediation in many small-claims courts and has a private practice focused on divorce and parenting plans.
“Being crowned homecoming queen fast-tracked me to an identity crisis that catalyzed my disclosure of ten years of sexual abuse at the hands of my stepfather,” writes Hart. “I dropped out of high school for the first half of my senior year while the disclosure was incinerated in my notorious stepfather’s career-climbing kiln. I am recovering my authentic self from the rubble of losses amassed over years of enduring entirely narcissistic parents.
“I felt shame and disgrace about the unsavory and scandalous parts of my life. As a result, I kept quiet and kept my words to myself. I had every reason to die in a self-destructive implosion. Instead, I wrote this book.
“Recovery is a gritty and ceaseless process that has no finish line. My mother always told me I was going to ‘need a lot of therapy.’ She also told me to ‘never have kids because it will be the worst thing you ever do.’ My mother was right about the therapy, but she was wrong about the kids.
“Life is riddled with conflict. Conflict motivates my writing and passion for conflict resolution. Twenty years of therapy at two to three times per week helped me construct a useful and productive life, and it has allowed me to hone my native genius: being a mother.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Amy Hart’s enthralling tale will take readers on a powerful journey as the author recounts her stirring journey of self-discovery while learning to cope with her past and work for a better future. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Recovery Sucks” weaves an intimate self-portrait of the author that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, remaining with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Recovery Sucks: An Extraordinarily Imperfect Journey of Recovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
