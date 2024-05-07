Author Amy Hart’s New Book “Recovery Sucks: An Extraordinarily Imperfect Journey of Recovery” is a Compelling Tale Exploring the Author’s Own Path to Recovering Her Life

Recent release “Recovery Sucks: An Extraordinarily Imperfect Journey of Recovery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Amy Hart is a pageant and true story that documents the author’s path to recovering and healing from her past traumas, all while learning to take control of her life and help others in overcoming their own struggles.