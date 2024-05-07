Author Julie Fabsik-Swarts’s New Book, "Parenting a Gymnast," is a Guide for Parents to Help Them Support the Dreams and Realities of Their Young Athletes
Recent release “Parenting a Gymnast” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julie Fabsik-Swarts, MS, CFRE, CAP, CEAP) is a comprehensive book that assists parents in their understanding of how to help their children begin and thrive in the sport of gymnastics. Additionally, it offers timely advice on how to keep their children safe.
Smithfield, VA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julie Fabsik-Swarts, MS, CFRE, CAP, CEAP, who was raised near New York City, has completed her new book, “Parenting a Gymnast”: a book for parents that will answer all their questions and help them make intelligent, informed decisions.
Author Julie Fabsik-Swarts was a former athlete, coach, and is a current official for both USA gymnastics and the NCAA.
In addition to gymnastics, Julie has worked extensively in the sports community, serving as sports manager of baseball at the Goodwill Games, a press relations volunteer at the Equestrian World Cup, a hospitality coordinator at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, an executive director of the National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association (NISOA), and as executive director of USA Synchro (Artistic) Swimming, the national governing body of synchronized/artistic swimming.
Julie holds a Master of Science in sports management from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Julie is a certified fundraising executive (CFRE), a chartered adviser of philanthropy (CAP), and a certified nonprofit executive.
She currently works as the CEO of the Employee Assistance Professionals Association, where she leads an international organization in forty countries supporting employee assistance professionals (EAPs).
“Parenting a Gymnast” offers parents the opportunity to understand what it takes for an athlete to become a champion. It explains areas such as the competition structure, costs, college recruiting, the international level, how gymnasts can parlay their skills into other sports and more. It answers frequently asked questions and explains many of the challenges parents face when entering a new area. It is equipped with complete lists of questions to ask gyms, items to wear and questions about coaches.
Missy Marlowe, 1988 US Olympian, five-time NCAA champion shares, “Parenting a Gymnast is a great overview of the sport of gymnastics. As a child, I fell in love with the movement of gymnastics and the fun of doing cartwheels and somersaults long before I ever thought about competition. When I did show an aptitude for the sport, it was a whirlwind of fast learning for my mom. This book breaks down the basics and provides a realistic guideline for newcomers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Julie Fabsik-Swarts, MS, CFRE, CAP, CEAP’s engaging work is a must-read for aspiring gymnasts and their parents.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Parenting a Gymnast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
