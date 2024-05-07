Author Julie Fabsik-Swarts’s New Book, "Parenting a Gymnast," is a Guide for Parents to Help Them Support the Dreams and Realities of Their Young Athletes

Recent release “Parenting a Gymnast” from Newman Springs Publishing author Julie Fabsik-Swarts, MS, CFRE, CAP, CEAP) is a comprehensive book that assists parents in their understanding of how to help their children begin and thrive in the sport of gymnastics. Additionally, it offers timely advice on how to keep their children safe.