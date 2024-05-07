Author Joe Jackson’s New Book, "My Encounter With Two Angels," is the Author’s Encounter with the Divine and How It Changed His Life
Recent release “My Encounter With Two Angels” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joe Jackson is his recollection of not just the first encounter of the two angels but many times he’s felt the presence of angles in his life and the way its influenced his life.
Florissant, MO, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joe Jackson, an Ohio native and oldest of ten, lives as a married man with four children and a teacher of conflict resolution, has completed his new book, “My Encounter With Two Angels”: a gripping tale that dictates not just the moment when the author felt himself be saved and given a chance, but to try and understand why he was gifted with such an experience.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joe Jackson’s devout tale seeks to help those who may have gone through similar experiences, both those with the divine as well as the traumas that life can drop on one and seeks to deliver both a safe place of understanding as well as a position of camaraderie as one who has gone through such events and help others heal from those experiences.
