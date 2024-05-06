Author E. Marie Ward’s New Book, "The Messengers Speak: Book Series: Judges, Ruth, Samuel & King," Presents the Bible Through Engaging Stories
Recent release “The Messengers Speak: Book Series: Judges, Ruth, Samuel & King” from Covenant Books author E. Marie Ward provides readers with profound biblical stories from the sixty-six books of the Holy Bible that can be presented through theatrical fellowship.
Houston, TX, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E. Marie Ward, a retired educator from Houston, has completed her new book, “The Messengers Speak: Book Series: Judges, Ruth, Samuel & King”: an inspirational work that features stories of characters in the bible being portrayed by an array of constantly revolving cast (messengers) consisting of individuals whose sole purpose is to deliver God’s faith-based life-changing messages.
Author E. Marie Ward is married, a mother, and a grandmother. Her education includes an undergraduate degree in computer science and master’s degrees in public administration and education administration from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of Commonwealth Mortuary School, and her family owns one of the oldest African American funeral homes in Houston, Texas. She is a co-owner of a Christian travel agency, and her hobbies include world traveling, teaching, reading, and shopping.
Ward writes, “The Bible was written in sixty-six installments over a period of
fifteen hundred years by over forty authors on three continents in three languages. It covers hundreds of subjects. Yet it’s a perfectly unified book, its various sections fitting together into one consistent and cohesive tapestry, having a logical beginning, an unfolding drama, a fitting conclusion, and a central character around whom every part revolves – Jesus Christ.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E. Marie Ward’s new book inspires readers to become God’s successful tools.
Readers can purchase “The Messengers Speak: Book Series: Judges, Ruth, Samuel & King” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
