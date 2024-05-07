Author Kristina Caulkins’s New Book, "The Quilt That Grandma Made," is a Riveting Tale of a Grandmother’s Adventure to Craft a Magical Quilt for Her Granddaughter
Recent release “The Quilt That Grandma Made” from Covenant Books author Kristina Caulkins is a delightful story that centers around a grandmother who is determined to make the best quilt for her granddaughter. Using her magical scissors, she sets off on an incredible journey to collect fabric from all sorts of places, such as the deep ocean, the stars in the night sky, or the golden sunset.
Ceres, CA, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Caulkins, who lives on her family farm and enjoys driving her old rusty VW, befriending wild raccoons, or spending time in the dojo learning Judo, has completed her new book, “The Quilt That Grandma Made”: a charming tale of a grandma who uses her magical scissors to cut the perfect pieces of fabric to make a special quilt for her granddaughter.
“Grandmas are magical and always have tricks up their sleeves,” writes Kristina. “This grandma has a pair of magic scissors. On a quest to make the perfect gift for her granddaughter, she goes on a fantastic adventure collecting pieces of scenery to sew into a special quilt. Nothing is too hard for a determined grandma.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kristina Caulkins’s new book will take readers on a magical adventure as they follow along on this grandmother’s journey to make the best quilt possible. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Kristina’s tale to life, “The Quilt That Grandma Made” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this inspiring story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Quilt That Grandma Made” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
