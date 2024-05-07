Author Kristina Caulkins’s New Book, "The Quilt That Grandma Made," is a Riveting Tale of a Grandmother’s Adventure to Craft a Magical Quilt for Her Granddaughter

Recent release “The Quilt That Grandma Made” from Covenant Books author Kristina Caulkins is a delightful story that centers around a grandmother who is determined to make the best quilt for her granddaughter. Using her magical scissors, she sets off on an incredible journey to collect fabric from all sorts of places, such as the deep ocean, the stars in the night sky, or the golden sunset.