Author Gary Hopper’s New Book, "Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn't Miss," is a Fictional Story Based on Faith, Family, and a Dash of Heavenly Inspiration

Recent release “Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn't Miss” from Covenant Books author Gary Hopper is a thrilling tale that centers around Gabriel, a young boy with incredible abilities but no true knowledge of his past or where he came from. Finally on the cusp of greatness, Gabriel’s world suddenly turns upside-down when he discovers the truth about his origins and his destiny.