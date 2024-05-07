Author Gary Hopper’s New Book, "Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn't Miss," is a Fictional Story Based on Faith, Family, and a Dash of Heavenly Inspiration
Recent release “Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn't Miss” from Covenant Books author Gary Hopper is a thrilling tale that centers around Gabriel, a young boy with incredible abilities but no true knowledge of his past or where he came from. Finally on the cusp of greatness, Gabriel’s world suddenly turns upside-down when he discovers the truth about his origins and his destiny.
N. Las Vegas, NV, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Hopper, who currently resides in Nevada with his wonderful wife and their cute Maltipoo, has completed his new book, “Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn't Miss”: a fascinating story that follows the life of a young boy named Gabriel who, unbeknownst to himself and his adopted family, was created by a secret agency to craft the perfect human being.
After retiring from the corporate world, author Gary Hopper took up fiction writing as his post-career hobby. After sixty-eight years of being a faithful Catholic, he decided he wanted something more, and began to attend a nondenominational Christian church near his home and discovered what he’d been missing—a personal relationship with God. A few months later, Gary decided to be baptized for the second time in his life, finally finding the joy and peace he desperately needed and secretly desired. Today, he writes with greater passion and expresses faith in ways he had been previously incapable of doing.
In “Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn’t Miss,” a covert US agency is established shortly after World War II to recover scientific records left by one of Hitler’s top-secret programs. The agency was directed to pick up where the Germans left off but with one huge difference: they were asked to scientifically create the perfect human being. Over the next eight years, they eagerly molded their prototype into a unique creation they named Gabriel.
Per the plan to assimilate the youth into society, Gabriel is abandoned at the front door of an unsuspecting middle-class family. The scientists hoped Gabriel would be accepted into their home and would quickly acclimate into their lifestyle. The plan worked. The chosen family embraced the orphan as a heaven-sent answer to their prayers.
Maynard, the family’s biological child, discovers his new brother was gifted with unimaginable abilities. For example, Gabriel had a photographic memory and could recite the entire Bible by the age of three. He had an indescribable talent to hear other people’s thoughts and alter them, and he recorded the second highest IQ score ever achieved. Gabriel even demonstrated eyesight comparable with elite predatory birds. Because of his vision, Gabriel soon became a baseball phenom and the best pure hitter to have ever stepped into a batter’s box.
After a tragic loss sends the family to a new home in Portland, Oregon, Gabriel distinguished himself as a local hero by leading his baseball team to a state championship. Off the field, he reveals himself as a devoted follower of Christ, never sacrificing his beliefs. After graduating as valedictorian of his high school he became a rising star in the minor leagues on the verge of greatness. Then, divine providence interceded.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Hopper’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Gabriel’s journey to protect the ones he loves while grappling with the truth behind who he is and what he was made for. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Hopper’s tale is a stunningly human and engaging experience that will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Heaven-Sent: The Boy Who Couldn't Miss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
