Author Michael Ward’s New Book, "Murder on Route 30," is a Riveting Story About a Small-Town Murder of a High Schooler and the Lives It Forever Changes

Recent release “Murder on Route 30” from Covenant Books author Michael Ward is a compelling and heart pounding murder mystery that follows the investigation into the death of high school senior Adam Madlock. As the search for the killer continues, four of his close friends become the prime suspects, and soon a small town in Indiana is upended as friendships are tested.