Author Michael Ward’s New Book, "Murder on Route 30," is a Riveting Story About a Small-Town Murder of a High Schooler and the Lives It Forever Changes
Recent release “Murder on Route 30” from Covenant Books author Michael Ward is a compelling and heart pounding murder mystery that follows the investigation into the death of high school senior Adam Madlock. As the search for the killer continues, four of his close friends become the prime suspects, and soon a small town in Indiana is upended as friendships are tested.
St. John, IN, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ward, who holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and enjoys reading biographies, history, and culture in his spare time, has completed his new book, “Murder on Route 30”: a gripping novel that centers around the investigation of the mysterious death of a high school senior in what appears to be an intervention goes wrong.
“It’s senior year for Adam Madlock, Derek and Bonnie Baglish, Zach Brehm, and Humphrey Warth at Eagerton High School,” writes Michael. “Adam Madlock is found murdered at 8:00 p.m. in the St. Joe’s parking lot. What is supposed to be an intervention to get Adam the help he needed to turn his life around and save his friendship turns to tragedy. As each person pulls up, they see sirens and squad cars. They’re interviewed by detectives Chris Appleton and Jeanie Pinkerton. One of these friends is the killer, or are they? As the days turn into weeks and weeks into months, lives will be forever changed, and friendships will be tested in the small town of Dyer, Indiana.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Ward’s new book will take readers on a thrilling journey to discover the true culprit behind Adam Madlock’s death, as well as the secrets of those living in Dyer, Indiana. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Murder on Route 30” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Murder on Route 30” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
