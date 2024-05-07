Author Jonathan Anderson’s New Book, "Gannentaha," Explores the 17th-Century French Jesuit Mission Located in the Middle of the Onondaga Nation of the Iroquois

Recent release “Gannentaha: The 17th Century French Jesuit Mission Ste. Marie among the Iroquois Haudenosaunee at Onondaga Lake” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Anderson presents a fascinating and eye-opening look at the Ste. Marie mission in use from 1656 to 1658 and built at the invitation of the Onondaga nation of the Iroquois Confederation.