Author Betty Owens Cory’s New Book, "Escape to Misty Harbor: Book III," is the Intriguing Continuation of This Spellbinding Series
Recent release “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book III” from Page Publishing author Betty Owens Cory welcomes readers back into the hollowed town of Misty Harbor in this intriguing third installment.
Manning, SC, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Betty Owens Cory, who is from St. Simons Island, Georgia, has completed her new book, “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book III”: a mesmerizing novel that takes readers back to Misty Harbor, a welcome place for residents new and old led by the ever-present matriarch who serves as an inspiration to all.
Author Betty Owens Cory writes, “Lula Mae’s life wasn’t an open book. Much like most folks in Misty Harbor, she came to this town down a strange and winding road. She had been a waitress in a small southern town that didn’t have much to offer, so she took the first job she could find and made sure she learned her trade well. She had a room in the back of the restaurant that the owners offered her, which met her immediate needs: a roof over her head and a potbellied stove to cook on and to warm her two rooms at night. She made herself a promise to save all her tips and live on her pay which, over the years, allowed her to save quite enough to eventually strike out on her own. She had always loved coastal towns and watching the shrimp boats come in to unload their fresh catch of the day.”
Published by Page Publishing, Betty Owens Cory’s immersive tale shares how the matriarch continues to play a major role in many lives in the town.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Escape to Misty Harbor: Book III” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
