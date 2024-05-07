Author Brigid Wickersham’s New Book, "A Teacher's Journey," Recounts the Author’s Many Years Spent as a Teacher and Both Her Failures and Successes Along the Way

Recent release “A Teacher's Journey” from Page Publishing author Brigid Wickersham is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that brings to life the author’s many years in education, focusing on the powerful life lessons and challenges she, her students, and her fellow teachers encountered every single day.