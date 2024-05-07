Author Brigid Wickersham’s New Book, "A Teacher's Journey," Recounts the Author’s Many Years Spent as a Teacher and Both Her Failures and Successes Along the Way
Recent release “A Teacher's Journey” from Page Publishing author Brigid Wickersham is a poignant and stirring autobiographical account that brings to life the author’s many years in education, focusing on the powerful life lessons and challenges she, her students, and her fellow teachers encountered every single day.
Castle Dale, UT, May 07, 2024 -- Brigid Wickersham, a teacher for more than forty years, has completed her new book, "A Teacher's Journey": a captivating memoir offering humorous stories and impactful life lessons that author learned over the course of more than four decades as a teacher, including the daily struggles and triumphs she and her students faced together.
During her time in education, author Brigid Wickersham had the unique experience of teaching children from a variety of cultures and backgrounds. She quickly learned that teaching is so much more than following a curriculum. Brigid retired, knowing that she had succeeded in bringing learning to life. To engage her students, she needed to be engaged herself. She prided herself on always being open to new ideas and creative thinking. However, the secret to her success was believing in her students and allowing them to believe in her.
“‘A Teacher’s Journey’ explores the many successes and a few failures that I experienced during my years of teaching,” writes Wickersham. “While it is a book that offers teaching ideas, it is more than that. When I hesitated to have this book published, fearing it was not good enough, my brother wrote, ‘I think you are missing the real beauty and power of your missive. Sometimes when you are among trees, you do not see the majesty of the forest.’ My hope is that readers will see the beauty and power of children who shine and stretch regardless of their circumstances and the part I played in allowing this to happen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Brigid Wickersham’s engaging tale is a poignant and heartwarming look at the daily lives of teachers, and their unyielding dedication to both their students and their school community as a whole. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Wickersham weaves a compelling look into her career that is sure to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Teacher's Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
