Starworks Announces First Annual Craft Invitational

Starworks, a leading destination for craft enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Craft Invitational on June 8, showcasing the region's most talented artists with an emphasis on functional craft of the highest quality. This landmark event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore and shop a curated selection of works by master artisans, promising to be a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and creativity.