Starworks Announces First Annual Craft Invitational
Starworks, a leading destination for craft enthusiasts, is thrilled to announce its inaugural Craft Invitational on June 8, showcasing the region's most talented artists with an emphasis on functional craft of the highest quality. This landmark event offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore and shop a curated selection of works by master artisans, promising to be a celebration of artistry, craftsmanship, and creativity.
Star, NC, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Craft Invitational will showcase an impressive roster of participating artists, such as Phil Ambrose, Christina Bendo, Dahlia Bushwick, Stillman Browning-Howe, Jack Barnes, Sandi Carter, Hannah Cupp, Delores Farmer, John Geci, Marie Haulenbeek, Jennie Lorette Keatts, Ron Philbeck, Jackie Polofka, David Roswell, Ali Saunders, John Shoemaker, Ian Thomsen, and more yet to be announced. These talented artists specialize in a variety of mediums, including pottery, glasswork, jewelry, fiber arts, and metal. Attendees can explore functional pottery and glassware, perfect for everyday use, as well as wearable art and exquisite decorative objects for the home and the discerning collector.
"We are honored to host the inaugural Craft Invitational, bringing together an extraordinary group of artists whose work exemplifies the intersection of artistry and functionality," says Nancy Gottovi, Executive Director at Starworks. "This event celebrates the rich tradition of craftsmanship while highlighting the innovation and creativity of today's artisans. We invite everyone to join us for this immersive showcase and experience the beauty of handmade craft firsthand."
The Craft Invitational will take place at the Exhibition Gallery at Starworks, located at 100 Russell Drive, Star, NC 27356. The exhibition will be open to the public on June 8, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, with tickets priced at $5 per person. Additionally, a Preview Reception will be held on June 7, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, offering exclusive early access to the exhibition for $25 per person.
As part of the festivities, attendees can enjoy delicious fare from the House of Odell & Luella Food Truck, stationed outside the venue on Saturday, June 8. The event is followed in the evening by a special live performance by pianist and singer Wake Moody in the Starworks Café & Taproom.
Tickets for the Craft Invitational and Preview Reception can be purchased online at StarworksNC.org/craft, over the phone at 910-428-9001, or in person at the School House Gallery at Starworks.
Starworks is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that provides artistic opportunities to the public in addition to showcasing outstanding talent from around the world through Artist Residency programs. Starworks hosts studios in Glass, Ceramics, and Metal, as well as onsite public Galleries, Ceramic Supply Shop, and Cafe & Taproom. Starworks is located at 100 Russell Drive in Star, NC, just off I-73/74 in northern Montgomery County.
