Rebecca L. Feliciano Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Ocala, FL, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry.
ABOUT Rebecca L. Feliciano
Rebecca L. Feliciano is a nurse with 40 years of experience. She is currently a charge and staff nurse, specializing in behavioral healthcare and psychiatric nursing at The Refuge- A Place of Healing.
Both of Feliciano’s parents were nurses and her first introduction to the healthcare field was at the age of 16 when she began working as a nursing home as a nurse’s assistant on weekends. “Taking care of people was innate and natural for me,” said Feliciano. “To help a person at their most vulnerable time was simple.”
Feliciano earned an A.D.N. from the St. Elizabeths Hospital School of Nursing and a B.S.N. from Wilmington University. Feliciano also maintains several certifications, including Med/Surg, Chemotherapy/Immunotherapy, and Gerontology. She is currently pursuing her certification in Equine Therapy.
In addition to her honor as a Lifetime Achievement Member, Feliciano will be showcased on the iconic Times Square billboards on June 26. The billboards are located in the busiest area of Manhattan where approximately 330,000 people pass through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.
Rebecca is a proud Army veteran, having served during the Iraqi Freedom conflict. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family as well as riding and caring for horses.
For more information, please contact: rebeccalynnefeliciano2019@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
