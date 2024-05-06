Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Tinder Dating – Don’t Play With a Woman" by Sonii Marie
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Tinder Dating – Don’t Play With a Woman" by Sonii Marie.
Oxford, United Kingdom, May 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About "Tinder Dating – Don’t Play With a Woman":
Karma returns and revenge is the delight of… the goddesses. Especially those that were rejected.
The author advises… “If you are you looking for the love of your life on Tinder, be careful, because you won't find a prince on a white horse here. There's a greater chance that you'll meet a toad and even a passionate kiss won't help…”
Six brave women found out about this and decided to take fate into their own hands and try online hunting. However, it turned out that the popular dating application, instead of great elation, brought them great disappointment. Feeling that they have been used, judged and rejected, they decide to take revenge in the best sense of the word. Their creativity in coming up with ways to rub the noses in the dirt of those who hurt them knows no limit.
Here are stories that could have happened to you. A little funny, a little scary, but above all - true. Told honestly and without prudishness, for comfort and warning. And if you think that unlucky dates are confined to the domain of women, you will soon discover the guy’s perspective too…
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (148 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.94 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947566
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CZP7785P
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TINDAT
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: marketing@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Karma returns and revenge is the delight of… the goddesses. Especially those that were rejected.
The author advises… “If you are you looking for the love of your life on Tinder, be careful, because you won't find a prince on a white horse here. There's a greater chance that you'll meet a toad and even a passionate kiss won't help…”
Six brave women found out about this and decided to take fate into their own hands and try online hunting. However, it turned out that the popular dating application, instead of great elation, brought them great disappointment. Feeling that they have been used, judged and rejected, they decide to take revenge in the best sense of the word. Their creativity in coming up with ways to rub the noses in the dirt of those who hurt them knows no limit.
Here are stories that could have happened to you. A little funny, a little scary, but above all - true. Told honestly and without prudishness, for comfort and warning. And if you think that unlucky dates are confined to the domain of women, you will soon discover the guy’s perspective too…
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (148 pages)
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.94 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800947566
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CZP7785P
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TINDAT
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: marketing@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories