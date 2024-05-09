A-Team Group Announces Winners of ESG Insight Awards 2024
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its ESG Insight Awards 2024.
London, United Kingdom, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its ESG Insight Awards 2024. These awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading ESG solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.
This year’s awards included more than 30 categories ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG to Best ESG Data and Technology Consultancy, Best Data Governance Framework Solution for ESG, Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data, Best ESG Index Provider, Best Overall ESG data provider, Best Data Management Solution for ESG, Best ESG Fund Rating Data Provider, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for ESG Industry Professional of the Year was given to Nirav Shah, Senior Executive Director/Head of ESG and Quant Technology at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s ESG Insight Awards 2024, to our ESG Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for ESG Industry Professional of the Year - Nirav Shah, Senior Executive Director/Head of ESG & Quant Technology, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Best ESG Data and Technology Consultancy - Capco
Best Overall ESG Technology Provider - Clarity AI
Best Data Governance Framework Solution for ESG - GoldenSource
Best ESG Research Provider - Moody's Ratings
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG - Nasdaq
Best Analytics Provider for ESG - Opensee
Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best ESG Index Provider - SIX
Best Overall ESG data provider - SIX
Best ESG Risk Management Solution - Wolters Kluwer
Best Portfolio Screening Solution for ESG - BIQH
Best Data Management Solution for ESG - Bloomberg
Best ESG Fund Rating Data Provider - FE fundinfo
Best ESG Risk Data Provider - Preqin
Best ESG KYC surveillance provider - smartEYE
Best Dashboard Solution for ESG - Atrius
Best Environment Data Provider for ESG - Bahari Analytics
Best ESG Supply Chain Data Provider - Dun & BradStreet
Best AI / ML solution for ESG - DYDON AI
Best Governance Data Provider for ESG - Free Float LLC
Best Biodiversity Data Provider for ESG - Iceberg Data Lab
Best Taxonomy Data Solution for ESG - Impak Analytics
Best Regulatory Change Management Solution for ESG - ISS ESG
Best ESG Company Disclosure Provider - ISS STOXX
Best Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - ISS STOXX
Best ESG Scores & Ratings Provider - Morningstar Sustainalytics
Best ESG Social Data Provider - Net Purpose
Best Benchmarking Solution for ESG - Rimes Technologies
Best ESG Climate Risk Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best ESG Sentiment Data Provider - Symphony
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and TradingTech, here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
