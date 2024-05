A-Team Group Announces Winners of ESG Insight Awards 2024

London, United Kingdom, May 09, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its ESG Insight Awards 2024. These awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading ESG solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.This year’s awards included more than 30 categories ranging from Best Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG to Best ESG Data and Technology Consultancy, Best Data Governance Framework Solution for ESG, Best ESG Solution for Unstructured Data, Best ESG Index Provider, Best Overall ESG data provider, Best Data Management Solution for ESG, Best ESG Fund Rating Data Provider, and more.An editor’s recognition award for ESG Industry Professional of the Year was given to Nirav Shah, Senior Executive Director/Head of ESG and Quant Technology at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s ESG Insight Awards 2024, to our ESG Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Award WinnersEditor's Recognition Award for ESG Industry Professional of the Year - Nirav Shah, Senior Executive Director/Head of ESG & Quant Technology, J.P. Morgan Asset ManagementBest ESG Data and Technology Consultancy - CapcoBest Overall ESG Technology Provider - Clarity AIBest Data Governance Framework Solution for ESG - GoldenSourceBest ESG Research Provider - Moody's RatingsBest Regulatory Reporting Solution for ESG - NasdaqBest Analytics Provider for ESG - OpenseeBest ESG Solution for Unstructured Data - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest ESG Index Provider - SIXBest Overall ESG data provider - SIXBest ESG Risk Management Solution - Wolters KluwerBest Portfolio Screening Solution for ESG - BIQHBest Data Management Solution for ESG - BloombergBest ESG Fund Rating Data Provider - FE fundinfoBest ESG Risk Data Provider - PreqinBest ESG KYC surveillance provider - smartEYEBest Dashboard Solution for ESG - AtriusBest Environment Data Provider for ESG - Bahari AnalyticsBest ESG Supply Chain Data Provider - Dun & BradStreetBest AI / ML solution for ESG - DYDON AIBest Governance Data Provider for ESG - Free Float LLCBest Biodiversity Data Provider for ESG - Iceberg Data LabBest Taxonomy Data Solution for ESG - Impak AnalyticsBest Regulatory Change Management Solution for ESG - ISS ESGBest ESG Company Disclosure Provider - ISS STOXXBest Controversy Monitoring Solution for ESG - ISS STOXXBest ESG Scores & Ratings Provider - Morningstar SustainalyticsBest ESG Social Data Provider - Net PurposeBest Benchmarking Solution for ESG - Rimes TechnologiesBest ESG Climate Risk Solution - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest ESG Sentiment Data Provider - SymphonyYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and TradingTech, here: https://bit.ly/ateamawards.