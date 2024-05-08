Author L.E. Guidry-James’s New Book, "My Journey Through Poetry," is a Emotive Series of Poems and Ruminations That Recount Various Stages of the Author’s Life
Recent release “My Journey Through Poetry” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author L.E. Guidry-James is a thought-provoking collection of poetry that follows the author as she expresses her discoveries about the world and herself through her incredible gift of prose, weaving an intimate self-portrait along the way.
LaMarque, TX, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.E. Guidry-James, a passionate and caring writer who loves to journal, take notes, and write poetry, has completed her new book, “My Journey Through Poetry”: a fascinating collection of poems written throughout the author’s life that reflect upon her experiences, the world around her, and the human condition itself.
A creative person by nature, author L.E. Guidry-James loves different arts like cooking, baking, reading, singing, dancing, sketching, encouraging, teaching and so much more. She loves spending time with God and her family, as well as helping others. The author is part of a few TC Belong groups, where she has been blessed with like-minded friends: kingdom brothers and sisters.
“This book started one poem at a time over several years,” writes Guidry-James. “It was something I admired to do as far as writing poetry and wanting to create a book, but I never thought of having my poetry as a book. This book is filled with my desire to write poetry as a young girl to grow through the years as an adult writing poetry from my heart. The short poems were in the beginning stages of my trying to write poetry. Through my thoughts of how I saw things in life and what I was going through, the words leaped from my mind to the pages of each one. This book is my expression of my life’s ups and downs, but to be lifted by the main character I give all the credit to, God. I was asked by God to allow him to utilize my life to help others so he may receive all the glory. If you ever had the desire to write poetry or a book, I want to encourage you to do so. These poems were my therapy to express my feelings that I could not tell others.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, L.E. Guidry-James’s enthralling series of poems is shared with the author’s hope that they will capture the hearts and minds of readers, helping them to know they are not alone, encouraging them to forge ahead through life’s challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "My Journey Through Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
