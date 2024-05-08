Author L.E. Guidry-James’s New Book, "My Journey Through Poetry," is a Emotive Series of Poems and Ruminations That Recount Various Stages of the Author’s Life

Recent release “My Journey Through Poetry” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author L.E. Guidry-James is a thought-provoking collection of poetry that follows the author as she expresses her discoveries about the world and herself through her incredible gift of prose, weaving an intimate self-portrait along the way.