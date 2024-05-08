Harry Krakovsky’s Newly Released "Sammee: The Golden Dog That Loves All Children" is a Charming Story of Partnership and the Importance of Kindness

“Sammee: The Golden Dog that Loves All Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Krakovsky is an endearing tale that celebrates the power of kindness and the bond between humans and animals. Through the story of Sammee, a beloved police K-9, Krakovsky highlights the profound impact small acts of love and compassion can have on others, especially children.