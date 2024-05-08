Harry Krakovsky’s Newly Released "Sammee: The Golden Dog That Loves All Children" is a Charming Story of Partnership and the Importance of Kindness
“Sammee: The Golden Dog that Loves All Children” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Krakovsky is an endearing tale that celebrates the power of kindness and the bond between humans and animals. Through the story of Sammee, a beloved police K-9, Krakovsky highlights the profound impact small acts of love and compassion can have on others, especially children.
Pittsburgh, PA, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sammee: The Golden Dog that Loves All Children”: a touching narrative that reflects on the life and legacy of a remarkable police K-9. “Sammee: The Golden Dog that Loves All Children” is the creation of published author, Harry Krakovsky, who is married and a dad to three beautiful children. He was a police officer of the city of Pittsburgh for more than twenty-eight years before retiring in 1998. After retirement, the author joined the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General as an insurance fraud agent and served in this capacity for more than eighteen years before retiring the second time. Immediately prior to his retirement from the city of Pittsburgh, he was a detective and was assigned to the narcotics division for twelve years. During this assignment, he was teamed with a narcotics detection K-9 named Sammee, and they worked together for five years before Sammee’s retirement. After Sammee’s retirement, he lived with the author and his family for nine-plus years before passing away on a warm June day.
The author loved Sammee, his partner and friend.
Krakovsky shares, “Sammee: The Golden Dog that Loves All Children hopes to show its readers that even the smallest acts of kindness can have a positive effect on someone and that the smallest acts of unkindness can be hurtful. Sammee tries to show everyone, especially the children, that kindness can be shown in many different ways and that it is just as easy to be kind than it is to be unkind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Krakovsky’s new book is a testament to the enduring bond between humans and animals, as well as the transformative power of compassion. With charming illustrations and poignant storytelling, this heartfelt tribute to Sammee will resonate with readers of all ages, imparting valuable lessons about empathy, friendship, and the importance of spreading kindness.
Consumers can purchase “Sammee: The Golden Dog that Loves All Children” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
