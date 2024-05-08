Donald Lee Hughes’s Newly Released “THE SECOND COMING” is a Profound Exploration of Faith and Consciousness Transformation

“THE SECOND COMING” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Lee Hughes delves into the transformation of consciousness towards a deeper understanding of eternal truths. Hughes guides readers on a journey to unlock the power of faith, establishing a personal partnership with the Eternal Intuitive Essence of Godliness, leading to an eternal living reality of heaven on Earth.