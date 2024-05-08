Donald Lee Hughes’s Newly Released “THE SECOND COMING” is a Profound Exploration of Faith and Consciousness Transformation
“THE SECOND COMING” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donald Lee Hughes delves into the transformation of consciousness towards a deeper understanding of eternal truths. Hughes guides readers on a journey to unlock the power of faith, establishing a personal partnership with the Eternal Intuitive Essence of Godliness, leading to an eternal living reality of heaven on Earth.
Longview, WA, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “THE SECOND COMING,” a thought-provoking discussion of eternal existence, is the creation of published author, Donald Lee Hughes.
Hughes shares, “The Second Coming is about how to transform a closed conscious mind into an open conscious mind. After the consciousness of one’s mind has been transformed, it enables one to know and understand an eternally transcended ideal or truth from a logical and rational eternal perspective. Once an eternal intuitive perspective has been achieved, it gives one the ability to identify an immoral ideal or truth that was creatively imagined from an ideal or truth that was eternally transcended from the Eternal Intuitive Reality of Godliness. With this eternal intuitive ability, one can faithfully believe an Eternal Intuitive Essence of Godliness is responsible for everything that has ever become and will become universally and eternally. Through the power of faithfully believing, one can create an eternal personal partnership with God, Godly Being, or Eternal Intuitive Essence of Godliness. Upon this eternal personal partnership, an eternal living reality of heaven will become upon the Blue Jewel while you are still alive. Jesus professed, 'If you faithfully believe in what I say, you can have an eternal existence.' Jesus did not say upon one’s death. To a logical and rational consciousness of mind, it appears once you faithfully believe in what Jesus said, it instantaneously becomes of an eternal living life upon the Blue Jewel. So, as you read The Second Coming, do not be surprised your universal existence is becoming eternal while you are still living life. I hope you enjoy your eternal journey as an eternal living partner with your God, Godly Being, or Eternal Intuitive Essence of Godliness. Blessed is the miraculous becoming of an eternal living life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donald Lee Hughes’s new book will challenge and empower readers in their personal spiritual journeys.
Consumers can purchase “THE SECOND COMING” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “THE SECOND COMING,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
