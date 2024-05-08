Laquinta Clack’s Newly Released "Why Does Jamir Have Pain?" is an Empowering Exploration of Sickle Cell Disease

“Why Does Jamir Have Pain?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laquinta Clack is a heartfelt story that raises awareness about sickle cell disease. Through the eyes of a mother and her son, this book sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals living with this condition while also emphasizing the importance of understanding and empathy.