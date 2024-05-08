Laquinta Clack’s Newly Released "Why Does Jamir Have Pain?" is an Empowering Exploration of Sickle Cell Disease
“Why Does Jamir Have Pain?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laquinta Clack is a heartfelt story that raises awareness about sickle cell disease. Through the eyes of a mother and her son, this book sheds light on the challenges faced by individuals living with this condition while also emphasizing the importance of understanding and empathy.
Nashville, TN, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Why Does Jamir Have Pain?”: an uplifting narrative that follows the journey of a mother and her son as they navigate life with sickle cell disease. “Why Does Jamir Have Pain?” is the creation of published author, Laquinta Clack, a full-time African American mother who has sickle cell disease and a son who has it as well. She was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and she has always loved to write. Laquinta enjoys playing with her children, going to church, and teaching.
Clack shares, “I was inspired to write this book to spread awareness for sickle cell disease and also wanted my son to know about his illness. I would like this to be an outreach for the people around the world who also deals with this condition. I also want to bring awareness that all sickness and disabilities look different such as sickle cell.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laquinta Clack’s new book offers a powerful reminder of the resilience and strength of those living with chronic illness. Through its engaging narrative and heartfelt storytelling, it encourages readers to embrace empathy, understanding, and acceptance.
Consumers can purchase “Why Does Jamir Have Pain?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Does Jamir Have Pain?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
