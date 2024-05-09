Marilou Russell’s Newly Released “Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love)” is a Profound Journey of Spiritual Reflection
“Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilou Russell offers readers a profound exploration of humility and spirituality. Through heartfelt reflections and biblical insights, Russell guides readers on a journey to deepen their connection with God and embrace His love.
Summerfield, FL, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love),” a transformative journey of spiritual reflection and growth, is the creation of published author, Marilou Russell.
Russell shares, “Naked in humility—I arrived in this existence naked, and I am covered only by God’s righteousness. Understanding everything on this earth is temporary. Until we come to our holy offering unto God, we will never be satisfied.
“But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. (Matthew 6:33–34)
“For only with God can we be complete and be filled. Our decision is to put God first, then all things shall follow with His blessing, and by the Holy Spirit, we will produce and bear good fruit in our lives.
“It is not all about us. It is all about God and what is pleasing unto Him. All glory and honor belong to God. He is the ultimate judge. His love and His grace forever humble me.
“My life is above my normal earthly walk of life. Hence, the renewing of my thoughts and emotions is redefined by God’s love.
“My hopes and desires have only deepened and been reshaped by all my journeys experienced. I have been changed by the grace of God.
“Walking in humility reminds me to submit each of my journeys to God and to bring honor and glory to our Abba Father as I serve Him faithfully. My desire is to use my talent and gifts in my local church where I get to serve.
“Thank you for tapping into my journey. I hope and pray that each one has something positive to take away.
“If you have any questions or comments, you may reach out to my website. Message me with your questions or comments.
“Thank you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilou Russell’s new book offers readers a deeply reflective exploration of humility and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Naked in Humility: (With a Touch of the Finest Love),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
