Author Harlan R. Musil’s New Book, "Four Sisters," is a Captivating Story That Details the Lives of Four Sisters and Explores Their Muslim Faith and Culture

Recent release “Four Sisters” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harlan R. Musil tells the delightful tale of Fatima, Zahraa, Zanib, and Hawra, four sisters who are all Muslim Americans striving to make a life for themselves and achieve success like every other American. Through learning about each sister, readers will also discover information about the culture that the sisters come from.