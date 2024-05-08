Author Harlan R. Musil’s New Book, "Four Sisters," is a Captivating Story That Details the Lives of Four Sisters and Explores Their Muslim Faith and Culture
Recent release “Four Sisters” from Newman Springs Publishing author Harlan R. Musil tells the delightful tale of Fatima, Zahraa, Zanib, and Hawra, four sisters who are all Muslim Americans striving to make a life for themselves and achieve success like every other American. Through learning about each sister, readers will also discover information about the culture that the sisters come from.
Lincoln, NE, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Harlan R. Musil, a veteran of the US Army who holds a bachelor of science in home economics with a focus on nutrition and dietetics, as well as a master’s in food service management with a focus on food service design, has completed his new book, “Four Sisters”: a charming story all about four sisters who are both American and Muslim, and shares a bit about their culture as well as their individual personalities and dreams.
A Nebraska native, born in Grand Island, Nebraska, Harlan R. Musil was raised in Columbus, Nebraska, and currently resides in Lincoln, Nebraska, with his partner, Jamus, and has worked in many food service environments, including fast food, fine dining, hospital, day care, assisted living, and nursing home operations. The author has been involved in supporting community diversity throughout the majority of his life and worked in Nebraska corrections and at the University of Nebraska housing as a production manager. Amongst other professions, Harlan taught culinary at Southeast Community College, was an adjunct instructor at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, and owned and operated both a gay nightclub called the Q and a cigar and martini bar called Libations.
“The book ‘Four Sisters’ was inspired by conversations with a Muslim lady (Fatima) with whom I workout at a local gym in Lincoln, Nebraska. Fatima, being very friendly, shared stories about her family. The book is about Fatima and her other three sisters as they are young Muslim American women who are very similar to other American women while upholding their Islam beliefs. The book tells some of what Islam/Muslim culture is. Conversations with Fatima were interesting and informative on immigration and Islam belief. Fatima’s parents both fled Iraq, and they met in a refugee camp and were able to immigrate to the USA for a better life. Her parents brought with them their culture and beliefs from Iraq and have tried to assimilate into the American culture,” writes Musil.
“Since the 9/11 World Trade Center attack and the increasingly negative views about Islam and Muslims in the USA, there has been an increase in violence toward those who are Muslim. There has also been an increase in violence & negativity to Muslim’s due to the recent conflict between Israel & Palestine people, specifically Arab’s in the Gaza Strip. Hopefully, this book will provide a more positive view of those who are Muslim. It’s important to respect other people’s religious beliefs and practices if we want our own religious beliefs and practices to be respected. The current Christian nationalism in US politics has created misinformation and fear about Islam. This book does not support the Islam faith but does point out that it is no different from any other religious belief, and Muslims have the right to be who they are.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Harlan R. Musil’s enthralling tale is inspired by the author’s years of outreach to different marginalized communities, including Muslim Americans, and his belief that everyone has value and is important with something to offer. Engaging and heartfelt, “Four Sisters” is the perfect companion for readers of all ages who are curious to learn more about the Muslim faith, and what it means to be a Muslim American.
