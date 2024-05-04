MTS' The Curse of K.K. Hammond's "Death Roll Blues" Returns with Second Pressing on CD and Vinyl
London, United Kingdom, May 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After much anticipation, the long-awaited second pressing of MTS Artist, The Curse of K.K. Hammond's critically acclaimed album, "Death Roll Blues," is now available for pre-order. The album, which soared to the top of the blues charts, is back with a limited run on CD and stunning swamp green splatter vinyl. Additionally, fans can secure the final run of K.K.'s single, "Heart Shaped Box/In the Pines," on striking red splatter vinyl.
Pre-orders for these collector's items will be open until June 3, 2024, with shipping scheduled to commence on June 24, 2024. Fans who purchase the Limited Edition Collector's Pack, which includes the 12" “Death Roll Blues” vinyl & CD, 7" “Heart Shaped Box” vinyl single, lyric book, print, and stickers, will also receive a free Exclusive T-shirt.
Since the release of her debut album, "Death Roll Blues," K.K. has dominated the charts, reaching #1 on the U.K. and U.S. iTunes Blues Charts and #7 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Her singles, including "The Ballad of Lampshade Ed" and "Graveyard Blues," have consistently topped the charts, solidifying her position as a rising star in the blues scene.
Her music has received widespread critical acclaim and international airplay, including features on renowned shows like the Cerys Matthews BBC Radio 2 Blues Show and the Gary Grainger Blues Show. K.K.'s talent even caught the attention of Metallica, who praised her cover of "Nothing Else Matters" on their official TikTok.
Beyond her musical achievements, K.K. has also garnered recognition for her self-produced music videos, with accolades from festivals around the world. Her eclectic interests, from resonator guitars to taxidermy, add depth to her persona and inspire her creative endeavors.
Fans of K.K. Hammond won't want to miss this opportunity to own a piece of blues history. Pre-order the second pressing of "Death Roll Blues" on CD and vinyl, along with the final run of "Heart Shaped Box/In the Pines" on vinyl, and secure your place in the legacy of one of today's most exciting blues artists.
For more information and to pre-order, visit http://www.thecurseofkkhammond.com
About The Curse of K.K. Hammond:
The Curse of K.K. Hammond is a U.K.-born slide guitarist and singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of Delta Blues, Appalachian roots music, and Southern gothic horror. With a passion for resonator guitars and a love for the natural world, K.K. continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her soulful sound and evocative storytelling.
Contact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
