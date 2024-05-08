Author Rafael Webb Berman’s New Book, "An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam," Follows a Young Woman’s Descent Into the Red Light District of Amsterdam

Recent release “An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rafael Webb Berman is a compelling and spellbinding novel that centers around Lihi, a young Israeli girl who moves to Amsterdam to become an art student. After enduring financial hardship and struggling, Lihi turns to working in the red-light district and soon becomes a princess there.