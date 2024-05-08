Author Rafael Webb Berman’s New Book, "An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam," Follows a Young Woman’s Descent Into the Red Light District of Amsterdam
Recent release “An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rafael Webb Berman is a compelling and spellbinding novel that centers around Lihi, a young Israeli girl who moves to Amsterdam to become an art student. After enduring financial hardship and struggling, Lihi turns to working in the red-light district and soon becomes a princess there.
New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rafael Webb Berman has completed his new book, “An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam”: a gripping story of a young woman who, at the end of her rope and facing an uncertain future, turns to working in Amsterdam’s red light in order to survive.
“Lihi drew the red curtain wide open, countless eyes turning to stare at her, some at her face, most at her bare body,” writes Berman. “She ignored the zoo visitors, took a seat on the black barstool, closed her eyes, and spun around like a little girl, again and again and again, spinning on the merry-go-round that was her life.
“It all started in Tel Aviv. Lihi, a young Israeli girl of twenty-one, once a soldier in a combat unit, now an art student in Amsterdam. With the money running out, hunger eating at her, and the future shrouded in uncertainty, Lihi turns to the female butcher shops of the red-light district. Lihi is prettier than everyone, younger than everyone, skinnier than everyone, but also tougher than everyone, an Israeli princess from a good family who was now the princess of the red district.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rafael Webb Berman’s riveting tale will lead readers into the inner sanctums of the red-light district, exposing what takes place behind the red curtains. Wildly human and explosive, “An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam” will keep readers spellbound with each turn of the page as it weaves a story of Lihi’s longing for freedom and her ultimate fight for her future.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “An Israeli Princess with Red Suitcases in Amsterdam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
