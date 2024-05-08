Author Thomas Stuart’s New Book, "Jhalacalm," Follows Col. MacDonald P. Cooper and His Adventures as He Builds a New Life on a Strange Alien Planet Far from Earth
Recent release “Jhalacalm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Stuart tells the captivating tale of Col. MacDonald P. Cooper, a fighter pilot who has landed on an unknown planet within the Andromeda galaxy. With the help of his ship’s computer and the local citizens, Mac will be drawn into a dangerous conflict and become a hero and prince as his new life begins.
Twin Falls, ID, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Stuart has completed his new book, “Jhalacalm”: a gripping Sci-Fi adventure that follows Col. MacDonald P. Cooper, a top fighter pilot and Second Corp leader of the First Battalion of the World Federation of Earth peace-keeping forces, who becomes the first person to journey from Earth to the neighboring Andromeda galaxy, where a new life on this strange planet awaits him.
“Are we alone in the universe?” writes Thomas. “The answer becomes apparent when Mac becomes the first to journey from Earth and the Milky Way and lands on a planet in the Andromeda galaxy, where he meets the civilization that lives there. They call their home Jhalacalm.
“Mac’s adventure begins with his ship’s sarcastic computer (Doc) who somehow becomes sentient, and as time goes by, they become the best of friends. Mac falls in love, learns of another universe accessed by portals, delivers secret plans to that other universe, and becomes involved in a dangerous war that he knows nothing about. With Doc’s help, he becomes a hero and a prince, all the while meeting new people of different civilizations who become his newfound friends.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Stuart’s riveting tale will take readers on an unforgettable ride as Mac attempts to navigate his new life on Jhalacalm, rising to meet the challenges he faces with the help of his new, alien friends. Expertly paced and brimming with fantastic world-building, Thomas weaves a brilliant and bold tale that will have readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Jhalacalm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
