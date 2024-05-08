Author Thomas Stuart’s New Book, "Jhalacalm," Follows Col. MacDonald P. Cooper and His Adventures as He Builds a New Life on a Strange Alien Planet Far from Earth

Recent release “Jhalacalm” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Stuart tells the captivating tale of Col. MacDonald P. Cooper, a fighter pilot who has landed on an unknown planet within the Andromeda galaxy. With the help of his ship’s computer and the local citizens, Mac will be drawn into a dangerous conflict and become a hero and prince as his new life begins.