Author Trunnis Goggins, II’s New Book, “The 4 P's of You,” Uses Stories and Examples from the Author’s Life to Help Readers Plan for Their Futures and Purpose

Recent release “The 4 P's of You” from Covenant Books author Trunnis Goggins, II is an eye-opening series of stories from the author’s professional and personal experiences aimed at helping readers gain insight into their lives, their relationships with others, and how to know what their true purpose is and how to attain it.