Author Trunnis Goggins, II’s New Book, “The 4 P's of You,” Uses Stories and Examples from the Author’s Life to Help Readers Plan for Their Futures and Purpose
Recent release “The 4 P's of You” from Covenant Books author Trunnis Goggins, II is an eye-opening series of stories from the author’s professional and personal experiences aimed at helping readers gain insight into their lives, their relationships with others, and how to know what their true purpose is and how to attain it.
Asheville, NC, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Trunnis Goggins, II, a Navy veteran and educator working in higher education for the past fifteen years, has completed his new book, “The 4 P's of You”: a collection of real stories, both personal and professional, dealing with purpose, planning, passion, and persistence.
Dr. Trunnis Goggins, II received his PhD in public policy and administration in 2016, where his research focus was strategic planning, particularly in the nonprofit sector. In his spare time, the author consults small businesses and education organizations in areas of organizational planning and process improvement. He is the proud father of nine children, one deceased, and grandfather of three. He lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with his wife, Dana, and grandson, Jadden Kelley.
“These stories offer the reader an opportunity to take the lessons learned from those experiences and apply them to the overall mission of their personal and professional lives,” writes Dr. Goggins. “This is a great book for reflection and planning the way forward in your professional career and personal future. In addition, organizations can find these stories and lessons useful when mapping a way forward in their communities and industries.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Trunnis Goggins, II’s new book draws upon the author’s varied experiences and will help aid readers in knowing their purpose through self-reflection. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The 4 P’s of You” will enlighten readers to what their role is in the lives of others, what the current stage of their life is, and how to get what they truly want out of life.
Readers can purchase “The 4 P's of You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
