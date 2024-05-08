Author Regina Vargas’s New Book, "Truly Started Living," Shares How God Has Been Present Throughout the Author’s Life Despite the Struggles and Trials She Faced
Recent release “Truly Started Living” from Covenant Books author Regina Vargas is a compelling true account that follows the author as she reflects upon the ways that God has been there to help carry her through, shared in the hope of inspiring readers to open their hearts to his everlasting presence and salvation.
Goose Creek, SC, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Regina Vargas, a loving wife and mother of three who has had a passion for writing since elementary school, has completed her new book, “Truly Started Living”: a poignant memoir that provides insight into the author’s life experiences, as well as the battles and circumstances that shaped her and her faith along the way.
Vargas shares, “If you’re someone who needs extra inspiration to build up your momentum of gaining your confidence to discover truly started living, even when you’re going through a rough patch, unsure if you can get through it. Lost your hope, thinking why bother? If you’re just in some need of positivity into your thoughts today. If you’re lost somewhere in this journey of life and need your cry heard in some way. What about if you’re someone who is having thoughts that your life isn’t worth living anymore, but needs to hear someone remind you that your life is worth living! I promise you if you take my book home with you and read, it will become like a movie you can’t stop watching.
“You won’t want to put it down because you’ll come back to it as a reference of reassurance you have a life that is precious and worth every bit of time and effort it takes to make the time of experiencing the discovery to the true purpose getting one’s hope back. Learning what the true beauty of life is…which is when you truly started living it out!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Regina Vargas’s new book will show readers how to continue striving towards the best life possible and encourage them to open their hearts and minds to the happiness that God has promised them.
Readers can purchase “Truly Started Living” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
