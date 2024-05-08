Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, “Who Connects Your Dots? The Power of Critical Thinking,” Explores How to Discern the Truth from Media Manipulation

Recent release “Who Connects Your Dots? The Power of Critical Thinking” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is an eye-opening guide designed to help readers learn the techniques required to question the information they receive through the mainstream media and understand when they are witnessing propaganda or censorship.