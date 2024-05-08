Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, “Who Connects Your Dots? The Power of Critical Thinking,” Explores How to Discern the Truth from Media Manipulation
Recent release “Who Connects Your Dots? The Power of Critical Thinking” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is an eye-opening guide designed to help readers learn the techniques required to question the information they receive through the mainstream media and understand when they are witnessing propaganda or censorship.
Ft. Myers, FL, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jill Fandrich, PharmD, who received her doctorate in pharmacy from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, and her degrees in chemistry and pharmacy from Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively has completed her new book, “Who Connects Your Dots? The Power of Critical Thinking”: a fascinating and thought-provoking look at how readers can learn to spot the ways in which the media can manipulate information available to the public, helping them to become critical, individual thinkers.
During her time studying, author Jill Fandrich, PharmD was a noted and accomplished public speaker, presenter and educator, diabetes care specialist, writer, artist, performer, director of pharmacy, and media personality with a passion for helping people feel and live their best. As an entrepreneur, she simultaneously became integrated into other endeavors of improving her community with house restoration and built corporations in the real estate and financial sectors, participating with other local entrepreneurs and businesses in joint cooperation of beautification. When not writing, Jill can be found spending time with friends and family, trading currencies, playing tennis, being actively involved with her church, or just puzzling on one of her hand-built puzzle boards.
“‘Who Connects Your Dots?’ builds on the foundation of the need to critically think about what is happening in the world around you and even to you!” shares Fandrich. “Your eyes will be opened to what the media is now permitted to propagate to you and for how long this has been occurring.
“Critical thinking is an extremely vital process of analyzing information from opposing sides. This method of thinking is based on asking questions from an unbiased perspective, equally weighing all data. This allows you to thoroughly analyze the entire scenario and become vastly informed. You are then able to reach your own unprejudiced and objective conclusion without influence or persuasion from anyone else. You are in control of the information and how you respond.
“By learning these techniques, you will gain control of your independence and individuality and begin thinking like a leader. And not only will you be inspired, but you will also actually be the inspiration for others! By internalizing these skills and strategies, you will be sure to reveal the truth and capture the attention of others, led by your confident and influential example, resist conformity, all while leaving a footprint that is sure to impact and enlighten future generations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s new book will offer practical tools and strategies that will help readers overcome the propaganda that permeates the mainstream media, allowing them to remain critical of the information they receive to make informed decisions and observations of the world around them.
Readers can purchase “Who Connects Your Dots? The Power of Critical Thinking” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
