Author Sarah Deal’s New Book, "Unfolding," is a Month-Long Daily Devotional Designed to Help Provide Encouragement and Strength Through the Words of the Lord
Recent release “Unfolding: Thirty-One Days of Finding Encouragement in the Words of Our Personal God” from Covenant Books author Sarah Deal is a poignant, faith-based daily devotional to help guide readers through Scripture and deliver answers to their pressing questions about their faith, God’s presence in their life, and the trials that life has presented them with.
Roach, MO, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Deal, an author, a missionary, a wife, and mother, has completed her new book, “Unfolding: Thirty-One Days of Finding Encouragement in the Words of Our Personal God”: a thirty-one-day devotional journal into the heart of God that seeks to answer difficult questions about one’s personal struggles in life and their relationship with God.
Born in Central Florida, author Sarah Deal’s dreams were realized when she married her best friend, gave birth to her two sons, and moved across the ocean to serve as a missionary in Indonesia. Sarah served as a national language consultant, assisting new teammates to reach fluency in Bahasa Indonesia. But when her husband Shad’s epilepsy began to cause frequent, uncontrollable seizures, their family had no choice but to return to the US, leaving nine years of life, dreams, and ministry behind. Currently, Sarah and Shad, along with their two teenage sons, reside in beautiful Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.
Deal writes, “As we come to God’s Word, as we unfold the pages of his heart and his character, we find wisdom and light for our own story. It’s how we make sense of our own world and our own journeys. It’s in his words that we find the unfolding of our own purpose within his grand design.
“... I invite you to join me on my journey into the unfolding as I’ve sought to come to God’s Word, asking him to give me wisdom and insight into my own story. I pray you are blessed and encouraged, knowing that God is intimately involved with every step of your unfolding story!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Deal’s new book is inspired by the author’s own struggles in her life, mainly in dealing with her husband’s epilepsy and the loss of her missionary work, and how God has so faithfully provided in the midst of difficult seasons. Engaging and heartfelt, “Unfolding” will help readers from all walks of life to find the answers they truly seek and reconnect with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Unfolding: Thirty-One Days of Finding Encouragement in the Words of Our Personal God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
