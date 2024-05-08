Author Sarah Deal’s New Book, "Unfolding," is a Month-Long Daily Devotional Designed to Help Provide Encouragement and Strength Through the Words of the Lord

Recent release “Unfolding: Thirty-One Days of Finding Encouragement in the Words of Our Personal God” from Covenant Books author Sarah Deal is a poignant, faith-based daily devotional to help guide readers through Scripture and deliver answers to their pressing questions about their faith, God’s presence in their life, and the trials that life has presented them with.