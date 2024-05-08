Author James Stephen Wellman’s New Book, “Our Greatest Experience Is at Our Weakest Moment,” Shares the Author’s Revelations from Behind Bars
Recent release “Our Greatest Experience Is at Our Weakest Moment” from Covenant Books author James Stephen Wellman is a compelling work that allows readers to experience the spiritual journey of the author during the lowest point of his life.
North Myrtle Beach, SC, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Stephen Wellman, who was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, has completed his new book, “Our Greatest Experience Is at Our Weakest Moment”: an inspiring work that takes readers through the author’s spiritual struggle as he learns to listen to the Word of God.
While struggling with the death of his father and losing all direction in life, James reaches the lowest point in his life and finds himself behind the bars of a cold jail cell. During his incarceration, he turns to God in hopes of finding spiritual guidance in what would become his greatest experience at his weakest moment.
Author James Stephen Wellman is a graduate of North Mecklenburg High School and attended Central Piedmont Community College where he studied the graphic arts printing industry. He is a caretaker and a volunteer for Hope’s Kitchen Mission in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Wellman writes, “We are living in a time when people desperately need God working in their lives. They seek to experience a miracle and have a desire to feel His presence and His Holy Power. In a time when people are crying out to God to know Him and to be used by Him, God said in the book of Jeremiah 29:13, ‘And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all
your heart.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Stephen Wellman’s new book reminds readers that God is present even in their darkest times.
Readers can purchase “Our Greatest Experience Is at Our Weakest Moment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
