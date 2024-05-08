Author Nancy Murrietta’s New Book, “The Scam Artist, the Saint, and the Survivor: A Memoir,” is a Story of True Love, Growth, Deceit, Greed, Compassion, and Survival
Recent release “The Scam Artist, the Saint, and the Survivor: A Memoir” from Covenant Books author Nancy Murrietta is a harrowing true account that follows the author as she reflects upon her search for the truth when she realized she was being scammed by the supposed love of her life she met while using an online Christian dating site.
New York, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Murrietta, a Spirit-filled, God-fearing woman, has completed her new book, “The Scam Artist, the Saint, and the Survivor: A Memoir”: a powerful memoir that recounts how the author survived being scammed on an online dating site with the help of her loved ones, a kind stranger, and her unwavering faith in God.
With her unwavering faith and love for Christ and by the guiding of the Holy Spirit, author Nancy Murrietta was called to encourage and bring light to people whom others have given up on. Her aspirations are to help others who struggle with life challenges caused by traumas to see there is a light at the end of the tunnel. As a servant of Christ Jesus, her mission and ministry is to bring people back to Christ by truth, love, and compassion in whatever way is used by God to help change the world.
“Each person is fighting their own spiritual battles of their past while trying to survive in a world that wants to steal, kill, and destroy,” writes Murrietta. “My journey would lead me to an assignment on an online Christian dating site where I met the love of my life. When Ramiro started having problems that only money could solve, our love was being put to the test. While trying to search for the truth, I returned to the same site and met a man online called Wally. He tried all he could to warn me of what Ramiro was doing and how he was scamming me with his stories. But I was determined to go by faith and not by sight to receive the promise of God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nancy Murrietta’s new book reveals how the author’s faith in God helped to carry her through her experiences in dealing with a scam artist, as well as her ultimate search for love. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Nancy shares this intimate self-portrait in the hope of connecting with those who may find themselves in a similar position as her in order to encourage them to persevere and hold out for God to deliver.
Readers can purchase “The Scam Artist, the Saint, and the Survivor: A Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
