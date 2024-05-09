Author Pete Martin’s New Book, "Serving a Now God," is an Inspiring Look at What Life Can be Like for Those Willing to Open Their Hearts to the Lord and His Guidance

Recent release “Serving a Now God” from Covenant Books author Pete Martin is a compelling, faith-based read designed to help readers discover how much they are loved by Jesus, no matter how difficult life may seem. Through the author’s writings, readers will discover how God can provide a path of light and healing in a difficult and often callous world for those who place their faith in him.