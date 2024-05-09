Author Pete Martin’s New Book, "Serving a Now God," is an Inspiring Look at What Life Can be Like for Those Willing to Open Their Hearts to the Lord and His Guidance
Recent release “Serving a Now God” from Covenant Books author Pete Martin is a compelling, faith-based read designed to help readers discover how much they are loved by Jesus, no matter how difficult life may seem. Through the author’s writings, readers will discover how God can provide a path of light and healing in a difficult and often callous world for those who place their faith in him.
Boiling Springs, SC, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pete Martin, a minister, professor, and engineer who was radically saved at age of forty-two, has completed his new book, “Serving a Now God”: a powerful testimonial that explores how God can help carry his followers through times of trouble if they are willing to seek him out and serve him in life.
“In modern churches today, some pastors preach sermons depicting the Christian walk as a trouble-free life blessed with material possessions,” writes Pete. “Many people have false conversions based on this information and soon fall away from the faith when the above promise is not fulfilled. This multitude then spreads their testimony of discontent to others, a poison driving people away from God instead of toward Him.
“If you are not a Christian or are new in the faith, you may be confused about exactly what it means to live as a believer of the Lord Jesus Christ,” writes Martin. “This book will illustrate what the life of a true Christian should be like and the biblical promises for those who followed Jesus. Serving God in today’s culture is not an easy job, and it is not always going to bring you happiness. The message of Jesus is not in alignment with what the world’s culture esteems but depicts godly wisdom on how people should conduct their lives.”
The author continues, “Come explore the start of humanity and how the world transitioned into the state it is in today. Learn about your very real enemy, Satan, and how he wants to wreak havoc in your life with the intention of destroying you. Discover how the God of the universe devised a plan to save us from destruction and give us hope and a future. Experience what life could be like ‘Serving a Now God.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pete Martin’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to reach those who are lost and encourage new Christians through the power of the Holy Spirit and will help readers discover what a life in service to the Lord can do for them. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “Serving a Now God” is the ultimate companion for those seeking to grow closer to the Lord.
