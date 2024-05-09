Author Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard’s New Book, "Breathing In Breathing Out," Provides the Tools Needed to Learn About Oneself and One’s Relationship with God

Recent release “Breathing In Breathing Out: A Daily Devotional” from Covenant Books author Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard is a thought-provoking, faith-based devotional designed to encourage readers to reflect inward and learn to seek out the Lord in order to help carry them through life’s difficult challenges.