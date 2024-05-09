Author Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard’s New Book, "Breathing In Breathing Out," Provides the Tools Needed to Learn About Oneself and One’s Relationship with God
Recent release “Breathing In Breathing Out: A Daily Devotional” from Covenant Books author Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard is a thought-provoking, faith-based devotional designed to encourage readers to reflect inward and learn to seek out the Lord in order to help carry them through life’s difficult challenges.
Afton, OK, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard, a retired emergency medicine physician who lives on a working cattle ranch in Oklahoma, has completed her new book, “Breathing In Breathing Out: A Daily Devotional”: a poignant read aimed at helping readers gain a more powerful understanding of the Lord, his plan for them, and how they can open their hearts and minds to their Heavenly Father in order to live their best life possible.
“Breathing In Breathing Out” is a devotional book written by the author for her patients and friends designed to create a coherent biblical understanding of oneself, who God is, and what God wants from his children. “Breathing In Breathing Out” is a prescription for living one’s best life in the middle of a difficult and demanding world. Inspired by the written word of God and from the experiences of a life lived in the world as it is, Dr. Ballard’s work is for anyone who is seeking to know more about God and for those who already know him well.
“As an emergency physician, I was trained to evaluate the seriousness of any patient’s condition by using their vital signs to give me information,” writes Dr. Ballard. “As an easy way to remember them, most physicians use the ABC method—airway, breathing, circulation. Each one is vitally important but the order they are evaluated in is most important in life-threatening conditions. If the airway is blocked, no breathing can occur. If no breathing occurs, no oxygen can get to the blood, so even if the blood can circulate, it will become useless without oxygen in a very short time. So vital signs tell us everything we need to initiate our treatment and help us to decide what must be done first.
“Our faith in God is much the same. The things that are of first importance will be what help us to live well. It is easy to get distracted by many conflicting ideas and theologies. These devotionals are written not as theology but are instead a way of looking at us as human beings relating to a God that we cannot see. The God who is the very breath of our life. Breathing in and breathing out is the first vital sign and without a real connection to the one who made us we may think we are alive, but we are not.
“Jesus claimed to be the Son of God and the way, the truth, and the life. My own experience testifies to the truth of what he said. We are dead and have no hope until we trust in him. That trust brings us hope for life, peace, and an eternal future. I hope you are blessed by these daily readings, and that they encourage your faith. We are not alone in this world. God is all around us if we will just look. My prayer is that the pages to come will give you eyes to see.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Linda Youngberg Ballard’s new book draws upon the author's own blessings and experiences throughout her life, in which God has always been everything she truly needs. Heartfelt and engaging, “Breathing In Breathing Out” is the perfect tool for readers from all walks to life to learn something new about their faith, themselves, and their relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Breathing In Breathing Out: A Daily Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
