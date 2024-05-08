Author Craig E. Day’s New Book, "Molly," is a Diabolically Gripping Psychological Thriller About an Aspirational Lawyer Who is Thrust Into the Depths of Human Perversion
Recent release “Molly” from Page Publishing author Craig E. Day is an intense psychological thriller that follows Molly, who aspires to become a successful lawyer but turns her legal skills into a macabre type of vengeance.
West Jordan, UT, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Craig E. Day has completed his new book, “Molly”: a heart-pounding thriller that takes readers into Molly’s world where she has plunged herself into the depths of human perversion.
While trying to understand the strange goings-on in her newly purchased home, Molly begins receiving unsolicited messages from a boy who was brutally murdered when he was just a child.
Author Craig E. Day writes, “Molly was born and raised in a small Minnesota town named Chesterfield. She was an only child, adopted by a loving upper middle-class couple. Her straggly red hair and freckled face made it hard for her to make friends. She was often teased, sometimes bullied. As she grew older, she developed into a bit of a recluse for self-preservation. Outside of school and homework, Molly spent a good deal of time with her beloved dog, Rex. This way she didn’t have to be bothered or disappointed by the complexities of relationships that often end in bitterness or hurt. As a child, Molly was very inquisitive and analytical. Watching strangers intrigued her. She didn’t allow her trying childhood school memories to affect her self-esteem. She remained fervent. She retained her self-confidence in the face of adversity. She always had an interest in crime shows and often fantasized about being a detective or maybe a criminal lawyer. Her parents had told her that she was quite the sleuth. She enjoyed competing in debates whenever the opportunity would arise. Her prominent scholastic interests were criminology and sociology.”
Published by Page Publishing, Craig E. Day’s unpredictable thriller invites readers to join Molly as she comes face-to-face with true evil and questions her role in eradicating such evil.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Molly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
